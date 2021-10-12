CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Vermont Barn Painting Project hosts Fantastic Farmer

vermontbiz.com
 8 days ago

Highlights agriculture and educational support programs funded with the A. Pizzagalli Family Farm Fund.

vermontbiz.com

vermontbiz.com

Vermont develops plan to support the Farm and Ranch Stress Assistance Network

USDA award helps expand important stress and mental health services in Vermont. Vermont Business Magazine The Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets (VAAFM), the Vermont Agency of Human Services (AHS) and the Farm First Program are proud to announce the award of an USDA Farm and Ranch Stress Assistance Network – State Departments of Agriculture grant. The Agencies will collaborate with Farm First to provided expanded stress and mental health services to Vermont Farmers. The program will build on programs of the USDA Farm and Ranch Stress Assistance Network, Northeast of which Farm First is a partner.
VERMONT STATE
The Eagle Times

Rockingham Hill Farm hosts Southern Vermont Flannel Festival

ROCKINGHAM, Vt. — The Great Falls Regional Chamber of Commerce’s second Southern Vermont Flannel Festival was held last Saturday and Sunday at Rockingham Hill Farm on Meeting House Road in Rockingham. Intended to celebrate community and welcome autumn, as well as the beautiful Vermont fall foliage, it featured live music...
TOWN OF ROCKINGHAM, VT
vermontbiz.com

Mamava acquires pod manufacturer, expands in Vermont

Mamava, the lactation suite category creator, has announced the acquisition of its manufacturing operations based in Springfield, VT. The move signals Mamava’s commitment to supporting manufacturing in Vermont and to providing employment opportunities for a diverse workforce as the company grows. Mamava has 1,900+ pods across all 50 states and Puerto Rico. Photo courtesy of Mamava.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

$11M pilot project to remove lead pipes begins in Vermont

BENNINGTON, Vt. (AP) - A federally funded pilot project to replace old lead water pipes from more than 1,500 homes has begun in Vermont. Vermont Public Radio reports that the $11 million project will begin in Bennington. If the project is successful, it will be replicated in other cities across...
VERMONT STATE
vermontbiz.com

No cost trainings for Vermonters impacted by COVID-19

Has your career been adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic? Vermont Tech can help. Vermont Business Magazine If your job was adversely affected by COVID-19, you may be eligible for no cost trainings. Through a legislature-funded program to upskill and reskill the state’s workforce, Vermonters can choose from over 100...
VERMONT STATE
vermontbiz.com

Jobseekers invited to attend Vermont DOL in-person and virtual job fairs this week

Vermont Business Magazine The Vermont Department of Labor, VocRehab Vermont, Creative Workforce Solutions, and local partners will host two in-person outdoor job fairs in southern Vermont this week, with October Job Fest events taking place in Bennington (Wednesday) and Rutland (Thursday). Also this week, the Department of Labor’s weekly #Hiring2Day Virtual Job Fair (Thursday) focuses on jobs in the ski industry and will feature employers from across the state. The virtual event will include a presentation from Ski Vermont about the benefits of careers within the industry.
VERMONT STATE
vermontbiz.com

American Rescue Plan brings $200 million to Vermont towns

Public Assets Institute The American Rescue Plan Act(link is external) (ARPA), passed in March 2021, earmarked $76.6 million for Vermont’s local governments, and another $121.2 million for county government. Because Vermont counties have limited roles, the feds redirected the dollars to towns. Towns can use money through the end of 2024 to help pay for government services; direct assistance to households, small businesses, and non-profits for COVID-related costs; premium pay to essential workers; and infrastructure investments.
VERMONT STATE
Caledonian Record-News

Passumpsic Bank President Named To Vermont Futures Project Board

The Vermont Futures Project welcomed Passumpsic Bank President Jim Kisch to its board recently. Kisch is a banking industry veteran serving as Passumpsic Bank’s President and Chief Executive Officer, and Chairman of Northeast Home Loan. Prior to joining Passumpsic Bank, he was Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer of Continuity, a leading provider of Regulatory Technology solutions that automate compliance management for financial institutions across the U.S.
PASSUMPSIC, VT
Caledonian Record-News

State Officials, Community Partners Celebrate Barn-Painting Project

State officials, community partners, local politicians and members of a workforce development crew gathered at a Lyndonville farm on Monday afternoon to laud both the state’s farmers and the Vermont Barn Painting Project. The project started in Caledonia County in 2010 and expanded to serve the entire state in 2020.
LYNDONVILLE, VT
vermontbiz.com

Vermont gets historic $49 million in LIHEAP funding

Change Provides Higher Benefit for LIHEAP Eligible Households. Vermont Business Magazine Governor Phil Scott, Senator Patrick Leahy, Senator Bernie Sanders, Congressman Welch, and Department for Children and Families today announced(link is external) that Vermont has received an unprecedented amount of Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) funding this year. Thanks...
VERMONT STATE
St. Albans Messenger

Vermont Produce Program to provide produce safety supply kits to 40 farmers

The Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food, and Markets (VAAFM) Produce Program will provide 40 produce farms with new harvest crates, storage bins, and cleaning supplies to improve produce safety and efficiency. Farms must apply for the produce safety supply kits by Friday, October 22 at 12 PM. Forty approved applicants...
AGRICULTURE
WCAX

Williston woman receives ‘Vt. Fantastic Farmer’ award

WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont agriculture officials have awarded their first Vermont Fantastic Farmer award to Cameron Clark, a Williston organic dairy farmer. Her family has been at it for eight generations and she has zero plans of stopping. “When it comes right down to it, yes, it is absolutely...
VERMONT STATE
St. Albans Messenger

Borderview Farm to host free field day for farmers

Alburgh--Fall Field Day at Borderview Farm in Alburgh will highlight the latest University of Vermont (UVM) Extension research in small grains, forages, cover crops and soil health. The free event will be held on Oct. 22 from 1-4 p.m., rain or shine, at the research farm located at 487 Line...
ALBURGH, VT
vermontbiz.com

Governor Scott releases ARPA funds for home weatherization efforts

Vermont Business Magazine Governor Phil Scott and the Department for Children and Families (DCF) announced today the approval of the use of $7.9 million in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to expand the Weatherization Assistance Program. Weatherization helps eligible households reduce their energy usage, lower their utility bills, and improve the comfort and safety of their homes.
spectrumnews1.com

Resinate in Worcester hosting farmers market featuring cannabis products

WORCESTER, Mass. - A different kind of farmers market is coming to Worcester next weekend and cannabis will be the featured product. Resinate is hosting the first-ever Cannabis Community Farmers Market in collaboration with three local cannabis dispensaries: The Heirloom Collective, Panacea, and Liberty. The farmers market will feature recreational...
WORCESTER, MA
vermontbiz.com

VHCB awards $8.9 million in state and federal housing funds

To Construct, Acquire, and Rehabilitate 316 Affordable Homes in Caledonia, Windham, Bennington, Washington, Orange, Franklin, and Chittenden Counties. Vermont Business Magazine At a meeting on September 29, the Vermont Housing & Conservation Board committed $5.24 million in federal funds and $3.68 million in state funding to acquire, construct, and rehabilitate 316 affordable homes in Newport, St. Johnsbury, Brattleboro, Barre, Bellows Falls, Bennington and Burlington, including acquisition of two cooperatively owned mobile home parks in Colchester with 233 lots, helping those households stabilize lot rents, invest in improvements, and actively participate in management of their parks. Seven new homes for homeless households will be placed in mobile home parks in Braintree, Milton, and Swanton.
BURLINGTON, VT
FOX8 News

Unhappy with prices, ranchers look to build own meat plants

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Like other ranchers across the country, Rusty Kemp for years grumbled about rock-bottom prices paid for the cattle he raised in central Nebraska, even as the cost of beef at grocery stores kept climbing. He and his neighbors blamed it on consolidation in the beef industry stretching back to the […]
AGRICULTURE
vermontbiz.com

ARPA grants to support Vermont’s early child care network

Vermont Business Magazine The Vermont Department for Children and Families (DCF) announced today a new grant program that aims to support and stabilize the state’s child care industry — a sector hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. Child Care Stabilization Grants, funded through the American Rescue Plan Act, will help...
VERMONT STATE
vermontbiz.com

Vermont gasoline prices arcing higher, up 8 cents in one week

Vermont Business Magazine GasBuddy Vermont is reporting today that the state's average price of gasoline is $3.24 a gallon, which is 5 cents lower than the US average. Prices have been rising rapidly in recent weeks as the price of world crude oil accelerates. Vermont gas prices are up 8 cents from a week ago and US prices are up 5 cents.
VERMONT STATE

