Vermont Barn Painting Project hosts Fantastic Farmer

USDA award helps expand important stress and mental health services in Vermont. Vermont Business Magazine The Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets (VAAFM), the Vermont Agency of Human Services (AHS) and the Farm First Program are proud to announce the award of an USDA Farm and Ranch Stress Assistance Network – State Departments of Agriculture grant. The Agencies will collaborate with Farm First to provided expanded stress and mental health services to Vermont Farmers. The program will build on programs of the USDA Farm and Ranch Stress Assistance Network, Northeast of which Farm First is a partner.

VERMONT STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO