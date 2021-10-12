Vermont Barn Painting Project hosts Fantastic Farmer

To Construct, Acquire, and Rehabilitate 316 Affordable Homes in Caledonia, Windham, Bennington, Washington, Orange, Franklin, and Chittenden Counties. Vermont Business Magazine At a meeting on September 29, the Vermont Housing & Conservation Board committed $5.24 million in federal funds and $3.68 million in state funding to acquire, construct, and rehabilitate 316 affordable homes in Newport, St. Johnsbury, Brattleboro, Barre, Bellows Falls, Bennington and Burlington, including acquisition of two cooperatively owned mobile home parks in Colchester with 233 lots, helping those households stabilize lot rents, invest in improvements, and actively participate in management of their parks. Seven new homes for homeless households will be placed in mobile home parks in Braintree, Milton, and Swanton.
Comments / 0