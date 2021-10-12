Fantasy football Week 5 review
QB: Justin Herbert, LAC: 26-43, 398 yards, 4 TDs, 0 INTs. RB: Derrick Henry, TEN: 29 carries, 130 yards, 3 TDs. WR: Mike Williams, LAC: 8 catches, 165 yards, 2 TDs. In what was considered to be a tough matchup for QB Justin Herbert and the Chargers, the second year gunslinger lit the Browns on fire, with just under 400 passing yards and four passing TDs, while also adding a fifth TD via the ground. Herbert has indisputably become a top-five QB, both in fantasy and real life.www.yardbarker.com
Comments / 0