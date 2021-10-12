CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

First look at Timothée Chalamet as a reimagined Willy Wonka

By Hope Coke
tatler.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirst came Gene Wilder in Mel Stuart’s 1971 film, then Johnny Depp in Tim Burton’s 2005 version – and now, Roald Dahl’s eccentric chocolatier is to be brought to life on the big screen once more, played by Hollywood golden boy Timothée Chalamet. Conceived as a prequel to Dahl’s famed...

www.tatler.com

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Leslie Bricusse Dies: Oscar-Winning ‘Doctor Dolittle’, ‘Goldfinger’, ‘Willy Wonka’ Songwriter Was 90

Leslie Bricusse, the songwriter for film and stage whose extensive roster of hits and standards includes “The Candy Man” from Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, “Talk to the Animals” from Doctor Dolittle and “What Kind of Fool Am I?” from Stop the World – I Want to Get Off, died Tuesday. He was 90. His death was announced today by son Adam Bricusse in a Facebook post. A cause of death was not specified. “My Dearest Father passed away peacefully this morning,” Adam Bricusse wrote. “Please raise a glass for him.” “One the giant songwriters of our time,” wrote actress Joan Collins,...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Would Kristen Stewart Play the Joker in a Batman Film?

Will we see Kristen Stewart as the Joker opposite Robert Pattinson’s Batman? Probably not. “Let’s do something new,” Stewart says. Following a social media campaign to cast the “Spencer” star as the Clown Prince of Crime alongside her “Twilight” co-star and ex-boyfriend Pattinson in an upcoming film from “The Batman” universe, Variety asked Stewart if she would ever consider playing the famous villain. “I love the energy behind that,” Stewart tells Variety, on her way to an Academy event to promote her work as Princess Diana in Neon’s “Spencer,” from director Pablo Larraín. “It’s really been done so well. I feel like, maybe,...
MOVIES
Variety

James Bond Bests Venom Challenge to Continue U.K. Box Office Reign as ‘Dune’ Looms

James Bond film “No Time to Die” ruled the U.K. and Ireland box office for the third weekend in succession collecting £8.4 million ($11.5 million), according to numbers from Comscore. Daniel Craig’s swan song now has an impressive total of £68.5 million. Sony release “Venom: Let There Be Carnage,” starring Tom Hardy, Woody Harrelson and Michelle Williams, opened in second position and collected £6.1 million. Universal release, horror franchise reboot “Halloween Kills,” starring Jamie Lee Curtis, debuted at third position with £1.5 million. In fourth position, another Universal release, “The Addams Family 2,” featuring a voice cast of Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron,...
MOVIES
Variety

Gal Gadot Is ‘So Happy’ to Have Catwoman Zoë Kravitz as a Female ‘Comrade’ in DC Universe (EXCLUSIVE)

Welcome to this week’s “Just for Variety.” Wonder Woman approves of Robert Pattinson as the new Batman and Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman! “Rob looks amazing,” Gal Gadot told me last night at Elle’s Women in Hollywood event at the Academy Museum when I asked if she had seen the new “The Batman” trailer. “I love his voice and I love the whole tone of everything. “And I love Zoë. She looks incredible. She’s a sweetheart. She’s a talented woman,” she continued. “And I’m so happy to have another female as a comrade.” So when does Gadot think we’ll see an all-female superhero movie with...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olivia Colman
Person
Mel Stuart
Person
Wes Anderson
Person
Tim Burton
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
Roald Dahl
Person
Matt Lucas
Person
Gene Wilder
Person
Sally Hawkins
Person
Rowan Atkinson
Person
Paterson Joseph
Person
Oscar Wilde
Person
Timothée Chalamet
The Independent

Review: 'The French Dispatch' is a film of 4 quirky stories

There’s a line that Bill Murray’s Harold Ross-like character Arthur Howitzer Jr, the editor of The French Dispatch of the Liberty Kansas Evening Sun, says a few times in Wes Anderson’s new movie that I can’t stop thinking about. “Just try to make it sound like you wrote it that way on purpose,” he gently advises his staff.It’s clever, sure, and just familiar enough to make you wonder if it is some well-known writing advice. But what’s especially striking is that it's somehow both confident and self-deprecating —- a beautiful quip that’s full of insight and contradictions, not unlike...
MOVIES
Variety

Oscars Predictions: Best Adapted Screenplay – Maggie Gyllenhaal’s ‘The Lost Daughter’ Gaining Momentum

Variety's Awards Circuit is home to the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies from film awards editor Clayton Davis. Following history, buzz, news, reviews and sources, the Oscar and Emmy predictions are updated regularly with the current year's list of contenders in all categories. Variety's Awards Circuit Prediction schedule consists of four phases, running all year long: Draft, Pre-Season, Regular Season and Post Season. The eligibility calendar and dates of awards will determine how long each phase lasts and is subject to change. To see all the latest predictions, of all the categories, in one place, visit THE...
MOVIES
Variety

Oscars Predictions: Best Actress – Kristen Stewart Holding Strong on Top But Olivia Colman Buzz Lurks

Variety's Awards Circuit is home to the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies from film awards editor Clayton Davis. Following history, buzz, news, reviews and sources, the Oscar and Emmy predictions are updated regularly with the current year's list of contenders in all categories. Variety's Awards Circuit Prediction schedule consists of four phases, running all year long: Draft, Pre-Season, Regular Season and Post Season. The eligibility calendar and dates of awards will determine how long each phase lasts and is subject to change. To see all the latest predictions, of all the categories, in one place, visit THE...
CELEBRITIES
atchisonglobenow.com

Jake Gyllenhaal says filming with Jennifer Aniston was 'torture'

Jake Gyllenhaal fancied Jennifer Aniston so much it was "torture" doing love scenes with the actress. The pair starred together in 2002 film 'The Good Girl' and the 40-year-old star says it wasn't easy because of his real life crush on the 52-year-old 'Friends' actress. Speaking during an interview with...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Instagram#The French Dispatch
WWD

A Closer Look at Jennifer Gates’ Wedding Dress

Jennifer Gates looked to Vera Wang for her wedding over the weekend. On Saturday, Gates, the eldest child of Bill and Melinda Gates, wed equestrian Nayel Nassar at the Gates’ horse farm in Westchester County, New York. Gates wore two custom gowns by the designer for the ceremony. The 25-year-old...
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
AceShowbiz

Kelly Rowland Says She'll 'Never Understand' Why Her Recent Interaction With Jay-Z Went Viral

The former member of Destiny's Child and the 'Empire State of Mind' hitmaker come across each other when they attend 'The Harder They Fall' premiere in Los Angeles. AceShowbiz - Kelly Rowland was left baffled after her recent interaction with Jay-Z at "The Harder They Fall" premiere went viral. When addressing the matter, the former Destiny's Child member admitted that she will "never understand" what's the big deal about it.
CELEBRITIES
nickiswift.com

A Famous Actor Who Went To School With Meghan Markle Reveals What She Is Really Like

Before becoming the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle initially rose to prominence through her time in Tinseltown. Starring as Rachel Zane in USA Network's "Suits," the former actor appeared in the show's first seven seasons before uprooting her life for royalty. She has also made appearances in prominent programs such as "90210," "CSI: NY," and "CSI: Miami," along with film appearances in "Get Him to the Greek" and "Horrible Bosses."
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
hngn.com

Angelina Jolie Stuns at ‘The Eternals’ Premiere; Actress Reveals Her 3 Daughters Wore Her Recycled Outfits From Previous Red-Carpet Events

Angelina Jolie recently stunned at the premiere of her upcoming movie, "The Eternals." While there, the actress revealed that her children were wearing upcycled clothes straight from Jolie's closet. During her interview with Entertainment Tonight, the mom of six said that she and her kids decided to upcycle her old...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Cameron Boyce’s Parents Say Late Son Warned Them He “Wasn’t Going To Be His Usual Self” in Thriller ‘Runt’

Cameron Boyce, the bright young actor known for his roles in the Disney franchise Descendants and TV show Jessie, died in July 2019 at 20 years old from a seizure caused by SUDEP (Sudden Unexpected Death in Epilepsy). Today, with the Oct. 19 streaming release of Runt, a 2020 indie thriller directed by William Coakley, fans can see him in his last — and most edgy — role yet. During his lifetime, Boyce was known first and foremost for his comedic, lighthearted work for Disney, which his father Victor Boyce says wasn’t really a targeted goal or aspiration of his. As...
CELEBRITIES
WWD

A Closer Look at Dakota Johnson’s Bejeweled Gucci Dress at London Film Festival

Dakota Johnson stunned in a nude, bejeweled dress by Gucci at the London Film Festival. On Wednesday, the actress walked the red carpet in a custom long-sleeved gown by the Italian brand, which featured jewels embroidered throughout and ostrich feather cuffs. Her hair was styled in long, loose curls and the actress kept her makeup simple with a nude pink lip. She topped off the look with gold heels by Gianvito Rossi and diamond earrings by Messika. She was styled by Kate Young, who also works with the likes of Margot Robbie, Selena Gomez and Sophie Turner.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
HollywoodLife

Raven-Symoné Admits She Broke Up With Her Now-Wife Miranda Maday 8 Yrs. Ago Before 2020 Wedding: ‘I Messed Up’

Raven-Symoné & Miranda Maday’s love story is tumultuous, but Miranda revealed on the HL podcast she ‘always knew’ that Raven was ‘her person.’. Raven-Symoné and Miranda Maday’s love story goes quite far back, when the two met several years ago at a karaoke event and locked eyes. “I just walked up I was like, ‘Hi, how are you? Nice to see you, pretty eyes.’ And we actually didn’t leave each other’s side for like a good week or two after that,” Raven recalled on the HollywoodLife Podcast. The actress was planning a move to New York shortly after the two met and invited Miranda, a social media manager, to join her. However, it was just a short time later that the now-married faced a hiccup in their fairytale. “Sometimes you live in your child’s brain for so long until that right person comes along and shakes you out of your normal programming, and I couldn’t take it because I’m a wreck. So I broke up with her, and she was mad at me for good,” Raven recalled.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Ludacris Says ‘Fast and Furious’ Costars Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson’s Feud Is a ‘Delicate Situation’

Keeping it in the family. Ludacris is aware of the tension between Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson, but he prefers to let them handle it themselves. “All I can say is that, from what I understand, I know those are two grown men,” the Illinois native, 44, told Us Weekly exclusively on Monday, October 18, while promoting his new partnership with Moose Toys. “I believe The Rock has spoken on that, and I don’t want to speak for either one of them. So, I would leave it to whatever their words are and keep it that way, because it’s a delicate situation.”
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy