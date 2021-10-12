CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Luzerne County, PA

107 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Luzerne County on Tuesday; 6 deaths

By Submit Letter To The Editor
Times Leader
Times Leader
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kBdBw_0cOmZrIP00

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

WILKES-BARRE — The latest Department of Health report on Tuesday showed Luzerne County with 107 new cases of COVID-19 and six new deaths. The county’s death count is at 891.

The county’s total cases are now at 38,912 since the pandemic began last year.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 21,903 cases and 508 deaths; Monroe County has 18,891 cases and 352 deaths.

The Department of Health on Tuesday confirmed that as of 12 a.m. there were 3,898 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide cumulative total to 1,486,134.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of Oct. 1–Oct. 7, stood at 9.6%.

Vaccination highlights

According to the CDC, as of Saturday, Oct. 9:

• Pennsylvania ranks 5th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

• 69.7% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

• Vaccine providers have administered 13,135,136 total vaccine doses, including 277,081 additional doses (which includes additional shots for immuno-compromised individuals and booster shots), as of Tuesday, Oct. 12.

• 6,297,593 people are fully vaccinated; with 11,220 vaccinations administered since Friday and a seven-day moving average of more than 25,600 people per day receiving vaccinations.

To see a map of locations where you can get a vaccination, go to the Pennsylvania Department of Health website.

A commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.

Statewide data:

There are 2,967 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 670 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.

Between 11:59 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8 and 11:59 p.m. Monday, Oct. 11, there were 151 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 30,058 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

• There are 233,867 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases.

• There are 5,574,761 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In licensed nursing and personal care homes, there have been a total of 77,592 resident cases of COVID-19 to date, and 16,598 cases among employees, for a total of 94,190 at 1,635 distinct facilities in all 67 counties.

Approximately 31,508 of total cases have been among health care workers.

Comments / 1

Related
Times Leader

Homeless ‘bill of rights’ pursued in Luzerne County

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. A proposed “bill of rights” for the homeless will be presented to Luzerne County Council for its consideration, the County Cares Commission decided Wednesday. The commission also announced plans to seek donations to purchase duffel bags for youth removed from their...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Times Leader

Pennsylvania appeals court takes up school mask challenge

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. A Pennsylvania appeals court heard arguments Wednesday on whether the Wolf administration had the legal right to impose a mask mandate on K-12 schools and child care facilities to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The state’s acting health secretary...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Times Leader

Barber honored for service to Luzerne Foundation

WILKES-BARRE — During Charles Barber’s 21-year tenure as President/CEO, the Luzerne Foundation became a leader in local philanthropy, giving out more than $170 million in grants and scholarships. Barber recently retired after 21 years of exemplary service. On Wednesday, the Luzerne Foundation honored Barber at an event at the Westmoreland...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wilkes-barre, PA
Coronavirus
Lackawanna County, PA
Government
State
Pennsylvania State
County
Luzerne County, PA
Wilkes-barre, PA
Health
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Luzerne County, PA
Coronavirus
Wilkes-barre, PA
Government
County
Lackawanna County, PA
City
Wilkes-barre, PA
Luzerne County, PA
Government
Lackawanna County, PA
Health
Lackawanna County, PA
Coronavirus
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Local
Pennsylvania Coronavirus
Luzerne County, PA
Health
Times Leader

Details of proposed tax break for W-B Township property discussed

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. A proposed tax break for development of mine-scarred land in Wilkes-Barre Township debuted at the Wilkes-Barre Area School Board meeting Monday. While Jeff Randolph of Bluecup Ventures LLC said several times he doesn’t like to ask for tax breaks, he did give the details of why one was needed and how it would work, providing the board with a 16-page presentation.
WILKES-BARRE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid 19#The Department Of Health#Pennsylvanians
Times Leader

Can new variants of the coronavirus keep emerging?

WASHINGTON (AP) — Can new variants of the coronavirus keep emerging?. Yes, as long as the virus that caused the pandemic keeps infecting people. But that doesn’t mean new variants will keep emerging as regularly, or that they’ll be more dangerous. With more than half the world still not vaccinated,...
CANCER
Times Leader

Your view: Wyoming Area residents urged to vote cautiously

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. The fox guarding the hen house is a figurative meaning who puts people in charge of policing themselves. Two Wyoming Area candidates have spouses that are teachers. Anyone can see that this is a supreme conflict of interest. If elected, they...
WYOMING, PA
Times Leader

Times Leader

5K+
Followers
9K+
Post
941K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy