North County man charged in death of 3-year-old boy

Cover picture for the articleST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A North County man was arrested in connection of the death of a 3-year-old boy Monday. Second-degree murder and child abuse charges have been filed against 21-year-old Tevin Branom, of Florissant, Monday. Around 5 p.m. Thursday, paramedics were called to a home on Latonka Trails in Florissant for a 3-year-old boy who was not breathing. As workers began CPR, they noticed the boy, identified as Eli Taylor, had broken ribs and bruises along his body. Eli was taken to the hospital where he later died from abdominal trauma.

