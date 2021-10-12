CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

EU announces cuts in Baltic catches of herring, cod

Times and Democrat
 8 days ago

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union imposed cuts in catches of cod and herring in the Baltic Sea on Tuesday, to make sure both threatened stock and the region's fishing fleet have a chance of survival. The sea off several of the EU's northern member states has been suffering from...

thetandd.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

US and EU ambassadors: Enforce U.N. sanctions on North Korea

The United States and several European countries on Wednesday condemned North Korea’s recent missile tests and said Pyongyang’s technical advances demonstrate the urgent need to ramp up implementation of U.N. sanctions on its nuclear and missile programs and its economic activities.U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield urged North Korea to stop its “reckless provocations” that violate Security Council sanctions resolutions. She said it should start talks with the Biden administration without preconditions toward the goal of complete denuclearization of the Korean peninsula.She urged all countries to fully implement U.N. sanctions “so that we can prevent the DPRK from accessing the funds,...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

U.S. Defense Secretary visits Romania amid Black Sea tour

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin visited Romania Wednesday as part of a three-country tour to reassure Black Sea allies on security issues amid ongoing tensions with Russia Austin met with his Romanian counterpart Nicolae-Ionel Ciuca, and Romanian President Klaus Iohannis and paid a visit to Romania's eastern Mihail Kogalniceanu airbase.“The security and stability of the Black Sea are in the U.S.’s national interest and are critical to the security of NATO’s eastern flank,” he said . “The region, it goes without saying, is vulnerable to Russian aggression.”Austin added: “We’ve seen evidence of that by ongoing actions in eastern Ukraine, the occupation of parts of Georgia and the militarization of the Black Sea and provocative actions in the air and at sea.”The Pentagon said Austin’s tour — which has included visits to former Soviet republics Ukraine and Georgia — is a way to “reassure allies and partners of America’s commitment to their sovereignty in the face of Russian aggression.”In the coming days Austin will join a meeting of NATO defense ministers in Brussels.
WORLD
KREX

Jailed Russian opposition leader Navalny wins top EU prize

BRUSSELS (AP) — Imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was awarded the European Union’s top human rights prize Wednesday in a clear slap at President Vladimir Putin. In awarding the Sakharov Prize to Navalny, the European Parliament praised his “immense personal bravery.” The 45-year-old activist was poisoned with a nerve agent last year and promptly […]
ADVOCACY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baltic Sea#Cod#Baltic States#Eu#Ap#The European Union#Eastern Baltic#Western#The Associated Press
AFP

Polish PM accuses EU of 'blackmail' in clash over bloc's laws

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki accused the EU of "blackmail" on Tuesday in a public clash with European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen over his country's rejection of parts of EU law. The ferocious row, played out in the European Parliament, underlined the seriousness of the issue which both Brussels and Warsaw say threatens the cohesion of the 27-nation bloc. Von der Leyen, speaking just before and after Morawiecki took the podium, warned that her Commission -- tasked as guardian of the EU treaties -- "will act" to rein in Poland. She said a controversial October 7 ruling by Poland's Consitutional Court challenging the primacy of EU law was an attempt "to take an axe to the European treaties by undermining their legitimacy".
POLITICS
The Independent

EU chief says key to energy crisis is pushing Green Deal

The European Union's top official on Wednesday exhorted the 27 member nations to wean themselves off natural gas not only to speed the transition to clean energy but also to make the bloc a more independent player in the world. On the eve of an EU summit centering on the energy crisis, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told legislators that since the bloc imports 90% of its gas — much of it from strategic rival Russia — “this makes us vulnerable.” As a result she wants the EU to double down on a swift transition to clean...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
Country
Sweden
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Industry
News 8 WROC

Energy crunch hits global recovery as winter approaches

People worldwide also are facing soaring utility bills this winter, including in the U.S., where officials have warned home heating prices could jump as much as 54%. Governments in Spain, France, Italy and Greece have announced measures to help low-income households, while the European Union has urged similar aid.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Restaurants closed in parts of Slovakia amid COVID-19 surge

Slovakia on Monday reimposed coronavirus restrictions in the hardest-hit parts of the country amid the latest surge of infections.Five counties all located in northern Slovakia are affected by the measures, which include the closures of restaurants with people only allowed to buy meals at takeout windows.Fitness and wellness centers also have been closed. The number of people allowed to attend public gatherings is reduced to 100 fully vaccinated people. It’s also mandatory to wear face coverings both outdoors and indoors.The number of infected in those counties is higher than 400 per 100,000 people in the last seven days.Slovakia is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

EU mulling ways to end jet lease to Belarus’ airline

European Union foreign ministers looked at ways on Monday to stop the illegal migration into the 27-nation bloc from neighboring Belarus including stopping companies from leasing jets to Belarusian airline Belavia.The EU has accused the government of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko of facilitating migration into the bloc in retaliation for EU sanctions. Thousands of migrants have been lured to Belarus on tourist visas and encouraged to cross into Poland Lithuania and to a lesser extent Latvia — all three of which are EU nations that border Belarus.EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said after the meeting that...
LIFESTYLE
Reuters

EU weighs further sanctions on Belarus over illegal migrants

LUXEMBOURG, Oct 18 (Reuters) - European Unionforeign ministersdebated new economic sanctions on Belarus on Monday, including on airlines, to halt what Brussels says is a deliberate policy by Minsk to fly in thousands of migrants and send them across the border. The sanctions proposal, first voiced by Latvia on Monday...
POLITICS
The Independent

EU commissioner on climate action: "Leave no one behind"

All nations have a responsibility to ensure that no one gets left behind and that changes are as fair as possible in the transition to a greener economy that's needed to address the climate crisis, European Commission for Climate Action Frans Timmermans said Monday.“I think that the greatest boundaries are the same in the developing world as in the developed world: we should leave no one behind. And of course, if you’re in the developing world, the risk of leaving people behind is bigger than in the developed world,” Timmermans said. “And that’s going to be our biggest challenge.”Timmermans...
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

Polish PM warns EU leaders of threat to bloc's future

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on Monday warned fellow EU leaders that the European Union risked unravelling if there was no "democratic control" over its institutions. Writing to EU leaders ahead of a summit this week, Morawiecki wrote that the EU risked becoming a "centrally managed organism run by institutions deprived of democratic control".
POLITICS
filmneweurope.com

FESTIVALS: European Film Forum Scanorama 2021 Announces New Baltic Cinema Lineup

VILNIUS: Nineteen films from nine countries will compete in the 12th edition of the international short film programme New Baltic Cinema from 12 to 14 November 2021 during the European Film Forum Scanorama, which will be held in Vilnius, Kaunas, Klaipeda and Šiauliai 4 – 14 November 2021. The registration...
MOVIES
The Independent

EU top official says Polish ruling is a threat to the bloc

The European Union's top official locked horns Tuesday with Poland's prime minister, arguing that a recent ruling from the country's constitutional court challenging the supremacy of EU laws is a threat to the bloc's foundations and won't be left unanswered.Addressing EU lawmakers in Strasbourg, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said she is deeply concerned by the ruling, which she said is “a direct challenge to the unity of the European legal order" and undermines the protection of judicial independence.“The rule of law is the glue that binds our union together," von der Leyen said.Relations between Poland and...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy