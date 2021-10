"I've never even played an eight-string before, but I wanted to develop one and actually get into the studio and write a song on it" — John Petrucci. John Petrucci — who’s been anything but dormant during the pandemic daze — has capped off his recent burst of mad creativity with a blazing new Dream Theater album, A View from the Top of the World. In this issue, he fills us in on the challenges of producing his own band, his first-ever recordings with an eight-string guitar, why guitar playing is a bit like weight lifting — and exactly how he remembers his guitar parts on stage when an intricate, demanding song shatters the 25-minute mark.

ROCK MUSIC ・ 14 DAYS AGO