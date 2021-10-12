Project Lifesaver will help find at-risk individuals who wander in the western UP

HANCOCK, MI— The western U.P. now has a program to assist law enforcement in finding missing “at-risk” individuals. On Monday, representatives from the Baraga, Houghton, Keweenaw and Ontonagon County sheriff’s offices introduced Project Lifesaver. The program will be a partnership between the four offices and Superior Search and Rescue. Project Lifesaver International will equip officials with technology and training to better understand the cognitive conditions and behaviors of some who wander.