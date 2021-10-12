Alan Wake Remastered: can the 360 classic cut it on PS5 and Xbox Series consoles?
Pick up a flashlight, grab a thermos and get your typewriters ready because it's time to return to Bright Falls - with Alan Wake at last making a jump from Xbox 360 to other consoles, the first time it's done so since its first release in 2010. Now remastered on PC, alongside PlayStation and Xbox consoles old and new, the recent release comes courtesy of D3T Studios in collaboration with original developer Remedy Entertainment. Alan Wake was a visually impressive game for its time for sure, but this remaster certainly does plenty in refreshing the title for the modern hardware specs.
