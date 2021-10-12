Alan Wake Remastered: can the 360 classic cut it on PS5 and Xbox Series consoles?

I love Alan Wake. Then again, horror stories tend to be my jam, and Stephen King’s work is a significant contributor to my fascination with the macabre. Given that Alan Wake is heavily inspired by King’s stories, in 2010, I found myself every bit as enthralled with its mind-bending script as I would be the likes of King’s ‘Misery’ or ‘The Shining.’ Even despite its glaring issues, both the narrative and performances turned in by the cast were so compelling that I could look past most of those shortcomings. And the same can very much be said about Alan Wake Remastered. If you’re new to the series, welcome aboard. If not, you may want to tread carefully before making a return to Bright Falls.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO