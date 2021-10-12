CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hans Zimmer's 'DUNE' Soundtrack Arriving On Beautiful Triple Vinyl

Cover picture for the articleDenis Villeneuve’s film adaptation of Frank Herbert’s groundbreaking 1965 sci-fi novel DUNE has been rolling out slowly across the world over the past few weeks, with its debut coming in the US next week. Generally better received than David Lynch’s 1984 adaptation, the new DUNE film comes with a Hans Zimmer soundtrack. The soundtrack was released a few weeks ago, but now there is a beautiful triple-vinyl version, which will arrive tomorrow via Mondo.

