LaMelo Ball’s First Signature Shoe, The PUMA MB.01, Releases In December

It’s not often that the hype around a player matches the product. For LaMelo Ball, the social media highlight reel machine turned future cornerstone point guard, the hype is absolutely real, and PUMA was quick to recognize his promise as a partnership was announced in 2020. Whether it be his flashy yet surgical passes or his pull-up threes from the logo, the next generation of young basketball players have been mimicking the play of the youngest Ball brother, and now they can dress the part as PUMA is ready to introduce the first ever signature shoe – the MB.01.