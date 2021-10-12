CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gary Sinise, Lee Greenwood to be honored by Elizabeth Dole Foundation

By Julia LeDoux
Connecting Vets
Connecting Vets
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gEMBL_0cOmY3it00
Actor and humanitarian Gary Sinise will be honored by the Elizabeth Dole Foundation later this month. Photo credit Getty Images for Capitol Concerts

Major star-power alert.

The Elizabeth Dole Foundation has named actor, humanitarian, and founder of the Gary Sinise Foundation, Gary Sinise as the 2021 recipient of the Tom Hanks Caregiver Champion Award in recognition of his outstanding support of military caregivers.

“We are thrilled to honor Gary Sinise as part of this special evening recognizing America’s hidden heroes and those who support them,” said Steve Schwab, CEO of the Elizabeth Dole Foundation. “Gary has rightly become one of the most well-known and respected advocates for the military community, and we are grateful for his commitment to our nation’s hidden heroes.”

The Caregiver Champion Award was named for Tom Hanks for his outstanding support of military caregivers. The award has previously been presented to former First Lady Michelle Obama and music superstar Tim McGraw.

Sinise was recognized for his decades-long advocacy for those who serve and their families. In 2011, he established the Gary Sinise Foundation to provide this community with a broad collection of critical services and support.

Lee Greenwood will be the first recipient of the foundation’s Caregiver Ally Award. The country music icon has been a lifelong supporter of the military community. Since the release of his song “God Bless the U.S.A.” in 1984, he has inspired a patriotic spirit and sense of appreciation for those who serve among countless Americans across multiple generations.

Greenwood has been a mainstay at USO shows and has served as an ambassador for Disabled American Veterans and Helping a Hero.

The foundation’s initiatives include the R.I.S.E. (Restoring Independence Supporting Empowerment) program, providing severely wounded heroes and their families 100% mortgage-free specially adapted smart homes, as well as home modifications, mobility devices, and adapted vehicles for injured, wounded, ill, and aging heroes.

In addition, its Relief & Resiliency program offers comprehensive support to heroes and their families in times of need, including mental health services, opportunities for family bonding, financial support, and entertainment.

The awards will be presented at the foundation’s fourth annual Heroes and History Makers, which will be streamed online on Oct. 28 at 8 p.m. ET. Hanks and TODAY co-anchor and Hidden Heroes Ambassador Savannah Guthrie will co-host the event.

The event is the Foundation’s annual tribute to America’s 5.5 million military caregivers, the loved ones who voluntarily care for wounded, ill, and injured service members and veterans at home. Sen. Elizabeth Dole will be joined by celebrities Bryan Cranston, Ben, and Erin Napier, Gerald McRaney, Jocko Sims, and Aisha Tyler to tell the powerful and inspiring stories of these hidden heroes.

Registration information and streaming details for the event can be found here.

Reach Julia LeDoux at Julia@connectingvets.com.

