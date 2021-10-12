40+ Memes And Things To Start The Day Off Right
Everybody has certain things that, bar the apocalypse happening, they are probably going to do every day for the rest of their lives. It might be as simple as making a morning coffee, or as elaborate as a twenty stage face care routine — but all in all, it doesn't matter what it is so long as it brings a sense of peace in the middle of the chaos that is life. This is especially true if one of your daily habits is consuming memes. Dumb enough to keep your anxieties at bay and addictive enough to keep you coming back, they're a habit that can't be faulted.cheezburger.com
Comments / 0