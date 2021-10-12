CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Sally Rooney defends decision to block Hebrew translation of new book

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SKA8z_0cOmWwWz00

Sally Rooney has defended her decision not to sell the translation rights to her new book to an Israeli-based publishing house, saying she wants to express her solidarity with the “Palestinian people in their struggle for freedom, justice and equality”.

The acclaimed Irish author, 30, said in a statement she felt unable to work with Modan, describing it as a company “that does not publicly distance itself from apartheid and support the UN-stipulated rights of the Palestinian people”.

Her third novel, Beautiful World, Where Are You, was published in September and quickly became a bestseller in the UK and Ireland.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cNb4f_0cOmWwWz00
Daisy Edgar-Jones as Marianne and Paul Mescal as Connell in the BBC Three adaptation of Normal People (Enda Bowe/BBC/PA) (PA Media)

It centres on the romantic exploits of an award-winning Irish novelist called Alice Kelleher and explores themes common throughout Rooney’s writing including love, friendship and conflict surrounding social class.

Rooney’s first two novels – 2017’s Conversations With Friends and 2018’s Normal People – were both published in Hebrew by Modan.

The writer said in a statement she was “very proud” to have had her previous two novels translated, but for now she had “chosen not to sell these translation rights to an Israeli-based publishing house”.

Rooney also expressed support for the Boycott, Divestments and Sanctions (BDS) movement, a Palestinian-led movement promoting boycotts, divestments, and economic sanctions against Israel.

In this particular case, I am responding to the call from Palestinian civil society, including all major Palestinian trade unions and writers’ unions

She said: “Of course, many states other than Israel are guilty of grievous human rights abuses. This was also true of South Africa during the campaign against apartheid there.

“In this particular case, I am responding to the call from Palestinian civil society, including all major Palestinian trade unions and writers’ unions.

“I understand that not everyone will agree with my decision, but I simply do not feel it would be right for me under the present circumstances to accept a new contract with an Israeli company that does not publicly distance itself from apartheid and support the UN-stipulated rights of the Palestinian people.

“The Hebrew-language translation rights to my new novel are still available, and if I can find a way to sell these rights that is compliant with the BDS movement’s institutional boycott guidelines, I will be very pleased and proud to do so.”

Normal People was adapted into a critically-acclaimed BBC Three series and a screen version of Conversations With Friends is in production.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Scotland reach T20 World Cup Super 12 with historic win over Oman

Scotland sealed their spot in the next stage of the T20 World Cup on a momentous night for Kyle Coetzer’s side as they thrashed tournament co-hosts Oman by eight wickets to finish top of the group. Despite prevailing in their opening two matches, Scotland knew at the outset they had...
WORLD
Forward

Sally Rooney clarifies: She’s boycotting Israel, not the Hebrew language.

On Tuesday, celebrated Irish novelist Sally Rooney clarified her stance on Hebrew translations of her new novel “Beautiful World, Where Are You.”. “The Hebrew-language translation rights to my new novel are still available,” Rooney wrote in a statement the Forward received from her agent, Tracy Bohan, on Tuesday following reports that she had declined to have the book be translated in Israel by Modan Publishing House, which published her first two novels.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Jewish Press

An Open Letter to Sally Rooney RE: Boycotting Israel

I understand from the recent publicity that you are engaged in a boycott of Israel. Let’s be frank, the manner in which the story originally came out was a bit of a mess wasn’t it – because it painted you as someone who was boycotting Hebrew, rather than just Israel. Following this initial negative publicity, I am certain that the key players of the boycott movement circled around to protect you and helped compile the carefully worded but ultimately disingenuous statement that tried to undo some of the damage. The BDS camp have these public cultural boycott announcements down to a fine art (pardon the pun).
MIDDLE EAST
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sally Rooney
Telegraph

Israel accuses Sally Rooney of impeding Middle East peace by refusing publication of book

The Israeli foreign ministry has accused Sally Rooney, the novelist, of impeding peace in the Middle East by refusing a request to have her book translated into Hebrew. Rooney said she supported a cultural boycott of Israel and would not allow the translation rights for her latest novel to be sold to an Israeli-based publishing house. She explained her decision as an expression of solidarity with the Palestinian people “in their struggle for freedom, justice and equality”.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Telegraph

Sally Rooney’s ‘cultural boycott’ is a betrayal of literature itself

Among the proudest exhibits on my bookshelves are the Hebrew versions of my three novels. Seeing your words translated into a different language is always a thrill, but there is something extra special when those words are represented in a different alphabet – the square, black, blockish letters of Hebrew’s Ktav Ashuri. Plus, you have to read from right to left, which makes the mind boggle in a good way.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
KESQ

Sally Rooney refuses to sell Hebrew rights for latest book to Israeli publisher, citing political objections

Author Sally Rooney said she has chosen not to sell the translation rights for her latest novel to an Israeli-based publishing house, citing concerns about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Publishing house Modan has previously published Hebrew versions of Rooney’s two other novels, “Normal People” and “Conversations with Friends.”. In a statement...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Translation#Un#Apartheid#Palestinian People#Israeli#Irish
Forward

The Sally Rooney boycott brouhaha is right out of a Sally Rooney novel

By now you’ve heard: Sally Rooney, the millennial Irish author whose three novels have launched a thousand thinkpieces, is refusing to let an Israeli publishing house translate and distribute her latest book, “Beautiful World, Where Are You.”. That choice prompted the literary brouhaha of the week, especially after Rooney, pressed...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Independent

Sally Rooney has has every right to make the choice she has over her new book – and we will see more like it

It’s a sobering thought that Sally Rooney’s decision not to allow the translation rights to her book “Beautiful World, Where Are You” to be taken up by an Israel-based publisher has provoked more outrage –and indeed coverage—here in the UK than anything which has been happening in Israel and the Palestinian occupied territories in recent months.Whatever you think of the Irish novelist’s decision, it has focused attention, however briefly, on a conflict which it sometimes seems as if the world would rather forget.It hasn’t been hard for her many critics to make the case against her stance. She has made...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
United Nations
Forward

I fought South African Apartheid and the Israeli occupation. Sally Rooney’s decision is wrong

No contemporary writer has gotten under my skin as you have. I have devoured your three novels and several of your stories, moved and astonished by the desires, anxieties and ambivalences of your characters and by the interplay among them; and not only moved and astonished but delighted by the quicksilver movements in your dialogue; and not only that, but impressed by the way you engage the damages of class and economic prospect that work upon and within your characters, and exhibit the pathos and pathologies that many millions of young people today experience as their fate. I am much older than your characters but feel bonded to them.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Independent

Sally Rooney confirms she turned down Israeli publisher in solidarity with Palestinians

Sally Rooney has confirmed that she turned down an Israeli publisher’s request to print a Hebrew translation of her latest book due to her stance on the Palestine conflict. In a statement, the bestselling author said that the Hebrew-language translation rights to Beautiful World, Where Are You are still available, and she would be “pleased” and “proud” to have the translated novel published in a way that was “compliant with the BDS movement’s institutional boycott guidelines”.Israel-based publisher Modan had published translations of Rooney’s previous two novels, Normal People and Conversations With Friends, but told press yesterday that their request to...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Vanity Fair

Sally Rooney Enters the Activist-Author Debate

Sally Rooney—writer of three critically acclaimed novels wherein Irish 20-somethings emote uneasily on the nature of relations as they pertain to class, international affairs, and the interpersonal—made headlines this week following a report that the author declined to make her new novel, Beautiful World, Where Are You, available to the Hebrew-language publisher Modan Publishing House, which released Rooney’s previous two novels.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
wypr.org

Women's Friendships: New books by Sally Rooney and Christina Pride & Jo Piazza.

Longtime All Things Considered commentator (1991-2006) Marion Winik is the host of The Weekly Reader radio show and podcast. She reviews books for Newsday, People, Kirkus Review and other venues and is a board member of the National Book Critics Circle. She is the author of First Comes Love, The Glen Rock Book of the Dead and seven other books. Her Bohemian Rhapsody column at BaltimoreFishbowl.com has received the "Best Column" and "Best Humorist" awards from Baltimore Magazine, and her essays have been published in The New York Times Magazine, The Sun and many other publications. She is a professor in the MFA program at the University of Baltimore. She has appeared on Today, Politically Incorrect and Oprah. Other honors include an NEA Fellowship in Creative Nonfiction, and the yearly "Best Local Writer" Award from the Austin Chronicle from 1993 - 1997. More info at marionwinik.com.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Guardian

Sally Rooney turns down an Israeli translation on political grounds

Sally Rooney has turned down an offer from the Israeli publisher that translated her two previous novels into Hebrew, due to her stance on the Israel-Palestine conflict. The Irish author’s second novel Normal People was translated into 46 languages, and it was expected that Beautiful World, Where Are You would reach a similar number. However, Hebrew translation rights have not yet been sold, despite the publisher Modan putting in a bid.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
thebrag.com

Everything to know about the Sally Rooney translation controversy

If you spent any time online yesterday, you definitely heard about the furore surrounding the Hebrew translation of the new novel from Sally Rooney; she’s almost certainly the biggest author in the world after all. Beautiful World, Where Are You was released in September to strong acclaim, her follow-up to...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
BBC

Irish author Sally Rooney in Israel boycott row

Irish author Sally Rooney is at the centre of a controversy after refusing to allow her new book to be translated into Hebrew by an Israeli company. The acclaimed writer said it was in support of calls to boycott Israel over its policies towards the Palestinians. She said it would...
MIDDLE EAST
newschain

newschain

41K+
Followers
97K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy