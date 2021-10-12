CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Immigration

Bodies of 15 migrants taken ashore in Libya

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13Srxl_0cOmWHmY00
World News

At least 15 migrants died while attempting to cross the Mediterranean Sea from Libya’s shores, the country’s coastguard said Tuesday.

The deaths come amid a massive crackdown against migrants in the North African country.

In a statement, the coastguard said it had responded to a distress call on Monday related to a wooden vessel carrying migrants and that its forces took 140 survivors and the bodies of 15 men back to a naval base in the capital Tripoli.

It said all of the survivors had been handed over to police. In two separate statements, the navy said another 165 migrants had been intercepted and taken back to shore on the same day.

Libyan authorities launched an unprecedented crackdown on migrants earlier this month in the town of Gargaresh, a hub for migrants transiting to Europe, located just west of Tripoli.

They detained more than 5,000 people in just a few days. On Friday, hundreds of migrants fled the overcrowded Mabani detention centre in Tripoli.

Then, guards shot dead six migrants and injured at least 15 others, according to the UN migration agency.

Libya was plunged into turmoil by the Nato-backed 2011 uprising that toppled and killed longtime dictator Muammar Gaddafi.

The country has since emerged as a popular, if extremely dangerous, route to Europe for those fleeing poverty and civil war in Africa and the Middle East.

The UN’s refugee body said in a tweet late Monday that the bodies of 15 people were recovered after the arrival of two vessels at Tripoli Naval Base.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KW6cn_0cOmWHmY00
Migrants on an overcrowded rubber boat navigate the Mediterranean Sea towards the Italian island of Lampedusa (Renata Brito/AP) (AP)

It said humanitarian workers had given aid to some 177 surviving migrants, and that the boats had set off from Libya’s shores a day earlier.

The circumstances of the 15 deaths were not immediately clear.

Interceptions by Libyan forces have turned deadly in the past, with migrants heavily packed into small unseaworthy boats by traffickers. Migrant drownings are also frequent.

According to the United Nations, more than 1,100 migrants were reported dead or presumed dead off Libya this year, but that number is believed to be higher.

The discrepancies between the two tallies of surviving migrants intercepted Monday could not be immediately reconciled.

Detained migrants in Libya are held in overcrowded detention centres where torture, sexual assault and other abuses are rife.

UN-commissioned investigators said earlier this month that abuse and ill treatment of migrants in the country could amount to crimes against humanity.

The government in Tripoli has defended the recent raids, saying they were cracking down on illegal migration and drug trafficking.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Government accused of being ‘wilfully negligent’ after ruling out Covid Plan B

Doctors have accused ministers of being “wilfully negligent” after the Health Secretary ruled out implementing the Government’s coronavirus “Plan B”. Sajid Javid said people must get their Covid-19 vaccines and any booster shots, as well as doing things like wearing masks in crowded places as he repeated a warning that cases could reach 100,000 a day as the country enters a challenging winter period.
PUBLIC HEALTH
sandiegouniontribune.com

UN says Sudanese migrant beaten, shot and killed in Libya

ROME — A Sudanese migrant was beaten, shot and killed in Libya after escaping from a government-run detention center in the North African country, the U.N. refugee agency said on Wednesday. The 25-year-old who arrived in Libya two years ago was detained and held in the Mabani detention center in...
IMMIGRATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Muammar Gaddafi
kfgo.com

UN demands Libya inquiry into shooting of escaping migrants

GENEVA (Reuters) – Libyan security forces used “unnecessary and disproportionate” force to detain African migrants, shooting dead some of those trying to escape, the U.N. human rights office said on Tuesday as it demanded an inquiry into the violence. Hundreds of migrants and refugees have waited outside a United Nations...
IMMIGRATION
abc17news.com

Migrants protest outside UN office in Libya for 10th day

AUGUSTA, Italy (AP) — Hundreds of migrants have protested for the 10th straight day outside a United Nations facility in Libya’s capital of Tripoli. They’re demanding evacuation from the North African nation. The gathering Monday outside the U.N. refugee agency’s facility began after Libyan authorities launched a massive crackdown on migrants earlier this month in the western town of Gargaresh, detaining more than 5,000 people. Those detained migrants were held in overcrowded detention centers where torture, sexual assault and other abuses are rife. U.N.-commissioned investigators said earlier this month that abuse and ill treatment of migrants in Libya amount to crimes against humanity.
IMMIGRATION
IBTimes

After Deadly Shooting, Migrants In Libya Just Want To Leave

After escaping, with hundreds of others, from an overcrowded Libyan detention centre where guards shot dead six migrants, Sudanese refugee Halima Mokhtar Bshara says she just wants to leave the country. "They attacked us, humiliated us, many of us were wounded," said the 27-year-old from Sudan's war-torn Darfur region. "We're...
IMMIGRATION
newmilfordspectrum.com

Red Crescent says bodies of 17 people washed ashore in Libya

ABOARD GEO BARENTS (AP) — At least 17 bodies, likely of Europe-bound migrants, have washed ashore in western Libya, the Libyan Red Crescent said as authorities began to vaccinate migrants in the North African country on Wednesday against the coronavirus, in cooperation with the United Nations. The bodies were found...
ADVOCACY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un#Crimes Against Humanity#Tripoli#North African#Navy#Libyan#Mabani#Nato#The United Nations
IBTimes

17 Migrants Found Dead On Libya Beach: Coast Guard

The bodies of 17 migrants have been found washed up on a Libyan beach after their boat capsized during a bid to reach Europe by sea, the coast guard said on Wednesday. Libya is a major departure point for desperate migrants, tens of thousands of whom board unseaworthy boats every year in attempts to reach Italian shores 300 kilometres (190 miles) away.
IMMIGRATION
washingtoninformer.com

Migrants in Libya Demand Deportation to Safe Place

Migrants in the Libyan capital of Tripoli are demanding immediate deportation to a safe location due to living conditions in detention centers and ill treatment by Libyan authorities. Dozens of migrants protested on Saturday, Oct. 9, outside the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) headquarters in Tripoli, where protesters...
IMMIGRATION
UN News Centre

Alert over spike in security operations against Libya migrants

Migrants and asylum seekers in Libya have been facing increasingly heavy-handed treatment from targeted security operations, that have resulted in at least one death and a steep increase in detentions. In an alert on Tuesday, the UN human rights office (OHCHR) said that vulnerable people on the move in the...
IMMIGRATION
Reuters

UN says 15 dead in attempted migrant voyage from Libya

TRIPOLI, Oct 11 (Reuters) - The U.N. refugee agency said it had recovered the bodies of 15 migrants and 177 survivors from two coastguard boats returning to Libya people who had sought to cross the Mediterranean. Attempted crossings from North Africa have surged this year, with more than 23,000 migrants...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
United Nations
whtc.com

Migrants in Libya fearful and angry after crackdown and killings

TRIPOLI (Reuters) – Hundreds of migrants and refugees waited outside a United Nations centre in Tripoli on Sunday to seek help in escaping Libya after what aid groups called a violent crackdown in which thousands were arrested and several shot. The migrants say they have faced violent abuse and extortion...
IMMIGRATION
milfordmirror.com

UN officials say guards kill 6 migrants detained in Libya

ABOARD GEO BARENTS (AP) — Guards at a Libyan detention center for migrants shot and killed at least six people amid chaos in the overcrowded facility, U.N. officials said Saturday as they again condemned widespread abuses against migrants in the North African country. The development comes a week after authorities...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Single mother with nine children sentenced to death for meth possession in Malaysia

A 55-year-old woman was sentenced to death in Malaysia last week after being convicted for possessing drugs.Hairun Jalmani, a single mother of nine children, was sentenced by Judge Alwi Abdul Wahab on 15 October at the Tawau High Court in Sabah, Malaysia. She was caught with 113.9g of methamphetamine in January 2018.A harrowing video of the woman, who works as a fishmonger, crying inconsolably after she was handed the death sentence has gone viral on social networks in the country, igniting a fierce debate on women’s rights and capital punishment.The 45-second video shows a handcuffed Jalmani breaking down in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

British troops shoot Isis jihadis in Mali — first killings by regular UK forces since 2014

British troops have shot dead jihadists, believed to be Isis fighters, after coming under attack while on a UN mission in Mali – a country facing a fierce insurgency and political upheaval drawing-in rival international powers.The killings of the two gunmen were the first by regular UK forces since Afghanistan in 2014, and highlighted the dangers in a conflict which has spread across states in the Sahel.The UN mission, described as the most dangerous peacekeeping operation taking place at present, is carrying on alongside a counter-insurgency operation led by France.The clash between British forces and the Islamists took place in...
MILITARY
New York Post

Multiple civilians killed, dozens injured by Assad regime attack in Syria

At least 10 civilians were killed and another 35 injured on Wednesday by an Assad regime attack in Idlib, northwestern Syria, according to medical sources. Artillery of regime forces and Iranian-backed foreign terrorist groups targeted a marketplace in the center of the town of Ariha in rural southern Idlib, an area under opposition control.
MIDDLE EAST
Daily Mail

Shocking betrayal of brave Afghan interpreter who worked with Aussie troops as he's EXECUTED and his family left in 'extreme danger' - as the extraordinary reason he was left stranded is revealed

A brave Afghan army officer who worked with the Australian Defence Force as an interpreter has been executed by the Taliban - with his terrified wife and children in 'extreme danger' and pleading to be evacuated to Australia. The father had been desperately trying to secure a humanitarian visa for...
MILITARY
newschain

newschain

40K+
Followers
97K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy