That ’70s Show Spinoff To Feature Kurtwood Smith And Debra Jo Rupp As Grandparents

A spinoff of the popular sitcom “That ’70s Show” will be streaming at Netflix and will show us what the Forman family has been up all these years since we last saw them. The new series, “That ’90s Show,” will take place in 1995. Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp are reprising their roles as Red and Kitty Forman — parents of Topher Grace’s Eric — from the original show, which is a relief for fans because they were the real stars all along. The storyline will pick up more than a decade from where the original show left off when it wrapped up in 2006.

TV SERIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO