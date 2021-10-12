That ’70s Show Spinoff To Feature Kurtwood Smith And Debra Jo Rupp As Grandparents
Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp will be returning to Netflix’s That ’70s Show spinoff as ’90s grandparents!. The spinoff series is set to follow the daughter of Eric (Topher Grace) and Donna (Laura Prepon) as she visits her grandparents Red (Kurtwood Smith) and Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp) in Wisconsin. Netflix announced the 10-episode spinoff series on Friday. Aside from reprising their original roles, Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp will also serve as executive producers.www.fame10.com
