Cargo ships diverted from UK ports amid containers backlog

By The Newsroom
 9 days ago
Financial News

Shipping giant Maersk has said it is diverting vessels away from UK ports because of a build-up of cargo.

It has started rerouting its container ships away from Felixstowe, the UK’s largest commercial port, to unload elsewhere in Europe before using smaller vessels to finally get deliveries to the UK, the Financial Times reported.

Lars Mikael Jensen, head of global ocean network at Maersk, said the HGV driver shortage has slowed down the time it takes for containers to be emptied and picked up.

“We had to stop operations on a ship because there was nowhere to discharge the containers,” he said.

“Felixstowe is among the top two or three worst-hit terminals.

Felixstowe, the UK’s largest commercial port, is one of those worst-hit by the lorry driver shortage (Steve Parsons/PA) (PA Archive)

“We are having to deviate some of the bigger ships away from Felixstowe and relay some of the smaller ships for the cargo.

“We did it for a little while over the summer and now we’re starting to do it again.”

The backlog at Felixstowe, which deals with 36% of UK freight container volumes, will add to concerns over how UK industry will cope with the key Christmas period.

Mr Jensen also warned that this may mean retailers are forced to prioritise what they ship to deal with the congestion.

The lorry driver shortage has contributed to disruption at UK ports, while sites elsewhere across the world have also suffered significant delays.

Retailers have highlighted particular issues in China and east Asia, where pandemic restrictions and poor weather conditions have affected shipping.

Related
newschain

Government ‘confident’ there will be turkeys for Christmas

Government officials are “confident” that there will be enough food available at Christmas despite concerns about a lack of butchers. The Government has introduced 800 temporary visas for foreign butchers and 5,500 visas for poultry workers to come to the UK after labour shortages sparked fears that animals could not be processed in time for Christmas.
AGRICULTURE
newschain

Northern Ireland Protocol problems need to be flushed out quickly, says PM

Problems with the Northern Ireland Protocol need to be flushed out “pretty fast”, the Prime Minister has said. Boris Johnson also said the way the post-Brexit agreement is being interpreted is “not coherent” with the principles of the 1998 Good Friday Agreement. Mr Johnson was speaking following a visit to...
U.K.
newschain

UK avoids US retaliation over tax on internet giants

The US has agreed not to retaliate against the UK’s tax on internet giants such as Facebook and Google. A deal between the two countries will keep the Digital Services Tax in place until 2023, when it will make way for a newly agreed global tax system. The tax was...
TECHNOLOGY
freightwaves.com

$22B worth of cargo is now stuck on container ships off California

There was fleeting hope that Southern California port congestion had turned the corner. The number of container ships waiting offshore dipped to the low 60s and high 50s from a record high of 73 on Sept. 19, trans-Pacific spot rates plateaued, the Biden administration unveiled aspirations for 24/7 port ops, and electricity shortages curbed Chinese factory output.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cargo Ships#Container Ships#Shipping#Europe#Uk#The Financial Times#Hgv
The Guardian

Backlog of cargo ships at southern California ports reaches an all-time high

The backlog of cargo ships in southern California reached an all-time high this week as a supply chain crisis continues to overwhelm America’s busiest port complex. On Tuesday more than 100 ships were waiting to unload thousands of containers outside the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach. The backlog has seen dozens of ships idling in the waters outside the ports for weeks, and the bottleneck is expected to continue into next year.
INDUSTRY
independentnews.com

The supply strain: The story of those container ships bobbing off the coast

You might want to add patience and flexibility to your Christmas shopping list this year. And have a Plan B in case things don’t pan out. As of Tuesday, there were a record 100 container ships off the coast of Long Beach and Los Angeles waiting to enter and unload, with 45 more on the way. Typically, there are 17 ships in line.
RETAIL
The Independent

UK, New Zealand approve trade deal; hope it opens more doors

Britain and New Zealand have agreed on a trade deal that eliminates tariffs on a wide range of goods as the U.K. expands economic links around the world following its exit from the European Union The deal was cemented late Wednesday in a conference call between U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his New Zealand counterpart, Jacinda Ardern after 16â¯months of talks by negotiators. Although trade with New Zealand accounts for only 0.2% of the U.K.'s trade, Britain hopes it will help open the door toward membership in the trans-Pacific trade partnership.The partnership, which includes Japan, Canada, and...
ECONOMY
The Guardian

Meggitt says US takeover will go ahead despite UK government intervention

The British aerospace manufacturer Meggitt said it was confident its £6.3bn takeover by a US rival would go ahead, after the business secretary, Kwarsi Kwarteng, intervened in the deal over national security concerns. Kwarteng referred the proposed acquisition of Coventry-based Meggitt by Parker-Hannifin to the Competition and Markets Authority on...
ECONOMY
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
U.K.
Country
China
Reuters

Supply chain chaos set to extend further, port operator ICTSI says

LONDON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - The world faces "very prolonged" disruptions to shipping cargo flows, an executive at leading ports operator ICTSI said, as logistical headaches such as truck shortages weigh on backed-up supply chains and rebounding trade drives up volume. Major bottlenecks have formed across the globe in recent...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

France to announce sanctions amid fishing dispute with UK

France will announce potential sanctions over energy prices and trade “by the end of the week” in its fishing dispute with the United Kingdom the government spokesman said Wednesday.France vehemently protested the decision last month by the U.K. and the Channel Island of Jersey to refuse dozens of French fishing boats a license to operate in their territorial waters. Paris called the move “unacceptable.” France considers the restrictions as contrary to the post-Brexit agreement that the British government signed when it left the European Union “We are obviously in a position to take sanctions if the agreement...
INDUSTRY
22 WSBT

'No quick fix' to cargo ship backlog and supply chain issues, says economist

WASHINGTON (SBG) - As hundreds of thousands of shipping containers remain on idling cargo ships off the coast of California, causing major supply chain woes, the Biden administration announced the ports would operate 24/7. “Unfortunately, there are no quick fixes. It's been caused by pandemic and policy-related issues," said senior...
BUSINESS
CBS 58

North America's biggest container port faces record backlog

(CNN) -- Approximately 200,000 shipping containers remain on ships off the coast of Los Angeles on Monday as pandemic-related gridlock continues to disrupt various supply chains, according to Gene Seroka, the executive director of the Port of Los Angeles. "We have about two weeks' worth of work sitting at anchor...
INDUSTRY
FOXBusiness

Record backlog of ships at California ports amid supply chain crisis

The number of ships waiting to enter two of California’s busiest ports hit a record on Monday as labor shortages wreak havoc on the global supply chain. According to data from the Marine Exchange, a total of 157 ships are waiting at ports in Los Angeles and Long Beach. As of Monday, 100 ships are at anchor and 57 are at berths as the U.S. grapples to find a solution to the situation.
CALIFORNIA STATE
gcaptain.com

Maersk Asks Customers to Divert Returned Empties from Clogged Felixstowe

Danish shipping giant Maersk has offered its latest update on the supply chain situation at the Port of Felixstowe, the UK’s busiest port. Felixstowe is battling a perfect storm of high volumes of imported containers, exported empties, and a trucker shortage that combined have created a shipping logjam that is threatening Christmas toy shortages. “The UK is currently suffering from a lack of truck drivers which is causing several challenges, including terminal congestion in key ports with limited inland haulage options,” Maersk said in its update.
WORLD
WTVQ

White House: LA port going 24/7 to ease shipping backlog

WASHINGTON (AP) – The White House says it has helped broker an agreement for the Port of Los Angeles to become a 24-hour, seven-days-a-week operation. This is an effort to relieve supply chain bottlenecks and move the stranded container ships that are driving prices higher for U.S. consumers. President Joe...
BUSINESS
ShareCast

Maersk diverts large vessels from Felixstowe due to port being crowded

A.P. Moller - Maersk AS. Container shipping company Maersk has been forced to divert its large vessels away from the UK as a result of the country's main port being packed full of containers. Maersk began rerouting huge ships from Felixstowe, which sees roughly 36% of Britain's container freight, and...
INDUSTRY
