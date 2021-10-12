CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lio Rush Comments On Working Things Out With Mark Henry & More

By Brandon Ewing
ewrestlingnews.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAEW Superstar Lio Rush was a guest on the latest edition of “Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette” as he spoke about his past issues with AEW representative Mark Henry, claiming they’re on good terms now and have smoothed things over. Prior to this, Henry alleged that Rush once “lied” to his face.

