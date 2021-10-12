CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oskaloosa, IA

CLOW VALVE DONATES BUILDING FOR OSKALOOSA YOUTH SPORTS

KBOE Radio
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClow Valve Company has donated one of its buildings to benefit youth sports in Oskaloosa. Clow has donated its property at 1336 12th Avenue East to the Oskaloosa Indoor Sports Complex. The Sports Complex is a non-profit group that wants to provide indoor practice opportunities for young athletes in Mahaska County. The volunteer group will be installing batting cages and artificial turf floors in hopes of opening by the end of November.

kboeradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

New York City requiring COVID vaccine for police officers, firefighters and other city workers: "Privilege comes with a responsibility"

New York City will require police officers, firefighters and other municipal workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or be placed on unpaid leave, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday, giving an ultimatum to public employees who've refused and ensuring a fight with some of the unions representing them. The mandate...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Society
City
Oskaloosa, IA
County
Mahaska County, IA
NBC News

Voting legislation blocked — again — in Senate as Republicans unite for filibuster

WASHINGTON — Senate Republicans filibustered a major voting bill Wednesday that would allow automatic and same-day voter registration and make Election Day a holiday. The 49-51 vote on the procedural motion was short of the 60 needed to advance the legislation to the next stage, marking the second time this year that Republicans have prevented a Democratic-backed voting bill from moving forward.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Youth Sports#Cages#Charity#Oskaloosa Youth Sports#Clow Valve Company#The Sports Complex

Comments / 0

Community Policy