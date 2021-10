Investing.com -- Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) reported its best-ever quarter, but its stock struggled to build on its sky-high valuation. Donald Trump is set for a return to social media. Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) and AT&T (NYSE:T) will report earnings in the course of the day. The U.S. releases weekly jobless claims numbers and China Evergrande is closer to being formally in default. And the first lockdown of fall is there, as Moscow orders all shops, bars and restaurants to be shut against a backdrop of record deaths and infections (and a miserably low vaccination rate). Here's what you need to know in financial markets on Thursday, 21st October.

