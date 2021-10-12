Kate Beckinsale, 48, Just Revealed Her Super Sculpted Legs While Wearing Lace Tights In A New Instagram Photo

Kate Beckinsale was hospitalized after injuring herself — with her own pants. It turns out neither Kate Beckinsale's general level of glam nor her skills as a stunt woman on sets like "Underworld: Blood Wars" were enough to prepare the actress for the dangerous move that landed her in the hospital with a serious back injury in September. "Having done eight or nine hundred action movies, I hurt myself putting on a pair of leggings in my hotel room," Kate told James Corden on "The Late Late Show" on Oct. 18, according to TooFab. The incident took place in Las Vegas while Kate was shooting "Prisoner's Daughter." "I was doing a very intense emotional drama and not running up walls or anything," she explained. "I was in my hotel room putting on a pair of leggings, and it felt like a sort of guitar string snapped and everything was horrible. I mean, worse than having a baby — bad, bad. I couldn't walk, I couldn't lie down, I couldn't sit down. I couldn't do anything." Laughing, she said she was eventually transferred to a gurney by paramedics. Once she was treated for the injury, she was also given medicine for the pain. Since she doesn't drink alcohol, she said the pain meds were a learning experience. "I really found out what kind of a drunk I am first, so did everyone else," she joked. "I'm not a 'Do you know who I am? Have you seen all my films?'-type, which is a huge relief because I'm really glad I'm not. But I am a 'Everybody's trying to steal my f****** ovaries.'"

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO