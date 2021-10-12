CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chadron, NE

CSC faculty member part of Chadron library film festival

Panhandle Post
Panhandle Post
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

CHADRON – A member of the Chadron State College faculty and a High Plains Herbarium volunteer are bringing their expertise to the seventh annual Trading Stories Film Festival at the Chadron Public Library, focused on Oglala Lakota spiritual leader Nicholas Black Elk. The festival, set for Thursday through Saturday at...

panhandlepost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Panhandle Post

Brust co-authors journal article about sagebrush buck moth

CHADRON – Chadron State College Professor of Science Dr. Mathew Brust has co-authored an article about the sagebrush buck moth in the Journal of the Lepidopterists’ Society with Dr. Gerald M. Fauske, manager of the North Dakota State Insect Reference Collection at North Dakota State University. The only sagebrush buck...
WILDLIFE
Panhandle Post

CSC launches Celebrating Women in Music series Oct. 23

CHADRON – This academic year, the Chadron State College Music program will feature music from female composers and female guest artists will perform on campus throughout the series titled, Celebrating Women in Music. Dr. Brooks Hafey, Professor of Music, said it is a unifying initiative to celebrate the often-neglected contributions...
CHADRON, NE
Panhandle Post

Oct. 23-24 youth pheasant season includes Special Youth Hunts in Panhandle

LINCOLN, Neb. – The Oct. 23-24 statewide youth pheasant, quail, and partridge season for hunters ages 15 and younger provides an excellent opportunity to mentor new hunters. “Each fall, the youth season provides a great opportunity to get young family members and friends out hunting in a more controlled environment,” said John Laux, upland game program manager for the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Entertainment
State
South Dakota State
City
Chadron, NE
Panhandle Post

Whiteclay Makerspace brings transformation, art to Pine Ridge Reservation

The Whiteclay Makerspace will hold their official grand opening/open house on Oct. 17 from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. "Come see the transformation of this place," Whiteclay Makerspace President Jonathan Ruybalid said. "The transformation of Whiteclay in reality. It's not the Whiteclay that so many of us remember. It is a place where things are happening. The Family Dollar there is a high grossing store. The parking lot is always full. The grocery store is hopping all the time, Abe's is rolling and we are busy. We're kind of doing this celebration in conjunction with the Rotary Club of Rapid City/Hot Springs. They jumped in and did what Rotary Club calls a global grant. We got a global partner from India, in addition to a club from New Hampshire. They raised money. They raised almost $65,000 to purchase equipment and supplies. From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. we'll have refreshments, drinks and there will be artists there and crafters showing what they're doing, displaying their wares. You'll be able to tour and walk through the 3,700 square foot building and see the transformation for yourself as well as catch the vision for what's next."
SMALL BUSINESS
Panhandle Post

Panhandle Post

Alliance, NE
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Alliance, Chadron and Nebraska Panhandle News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://panhandlepost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy