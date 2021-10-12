Renowned Chef Roberto Alcocer Brings a Taste of Valle de Guadalupe to Oceanside
Mission Pacific Hotel’s Valle Tantalizes Taste Buds With Authentic South-of-the-Border Cuisine. South-of-the-border fare is sizzling in San Diego thanks to a fresh restaurant concept spearheaded by one of Mexico’s most renowned chefs. Roberto Alcocer presents his passion for upscale Baja cuisine at Valle, the all-new eatery located inside Oceanside’s Mission Pacific Hotel. Overlooking the shores of Oceanside beach, Valle offers guests the opportunity to experience authentic Valle de Guadalupe cuisine. Here’s a sneak peek at Chef Alcocer and his vision behind this unique Oceanside concept. Valle Oceanside Chef Roberto Alcocer.localemagazine.com
Comments / 1