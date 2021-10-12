AHS Homecoming this week-Royalty Crowned Monday night
Alliance High School will celebrate Homecoming 2021 with week long activities and special school events. The week began with Mardi Gras Monday and Mini-Olympics. The Homecoming Coronation was held Monday night. This years Freshman Attendants are.. Josie Sanders and Joseph Steele. Sophomore Attendants, Regan Braun and Trevonne Knaub. Junior Attendants, Kenna Montes and Carver Hauptman. Senior 2nd Attendants, Brooklyn Branstiter and Mats Albrecht. Senior 1st Attendants, Riley Lawrence and Jayden McCracken. This years Homecoming Queen Shelbee Burke and King Zane Stoike.panhandlepost.com
Comments / 0