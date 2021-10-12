CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Get Paid $5,000 to Take a Bath (Seriously)

smartertravel.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith people’s lives getting busier and busier, the days of luxuriating in a bathtub are getting numbered. It seems like no one has time these days to relax in a tub, but Hotels.com wants to change that. To bring awareness to the ritual that is bathtime, and the amenity that has slowly been disappearing from hotel rooms, they are looking for one person (which they have dubbed the “Bath Boss”) to “embark on a trip to three luxurious hotel properties in New York City and experience the ultimate Tour de Tub.”

www.smartertravel.com

Comments / 0

Related
TravelNoire

So Fresh And So Clean: You Can Get Paid $5,000 To Soak In NYC's Most Luxe Tubs

For those who love to relax, specifically lovers of luxury tubs, Hotels.com has the dream job for you. With a complimentary stay at 3 top-tier New York City hotels, the hotel platform is looking to pay a bath connoisseur $5,000 for documenting their ultimate bathing experiences. One lucky person will get to stay at Mr. C Seaport, The Dominick, and The Langham for two nights each, to get a fully immersive overview of these extraordinary tubs with 360-degree views.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
kiss951.com

Dream Job: Test Bathtubs At Hotels for $5,000 As A “Bath Boss”

Did someone say self-care? One of my favorite things to do for myself is taking a bubble bath. You know…the bubbles, the warm water, and I usually put on music and light my favorite candle. Now, Hotels.com will pay you 5 grand to go around to different hotel bathtubs and set up your heavenly bliss.
MUSIC
smartertravel.com

The 11 Best Gifts for Women Who Love to Travel

Looking for a gift she won’t return? These presents are one any traveler would be delighted to receive. From stocking stuffers to splurges, we’ve got a gift idea for every budget (and every travel persona). All of the products featured in this story were hand-selected by our travel editors. Some...
TRAVEL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
helloglow.co

3 Ways To Take a Himalayan Salt Bath

The anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties of pink salt make it a perfect choice for skin irritations like eczema or psoriasis. Since pink salt can be absorbed through the skin, adding it to a bath soak can help infuse our skin with minerals and remove any waste or toxins in our body. It can also improve circulation, which helps the blood to bring oxygen and nutrients to all areas of our skin, leaving a nourished and healthy glow.
LIFESTYLE
smartertravel.com

The Best (and Worst) Days to Fly for Thanksgiving

The leisure travel industry has rebounded from the pandemic more than expected in 2021 and with more Americans comfortable traveling this year, it should be expected that the typical busy travel days around the Thanksgiving holiday will, once again, indeed be busy. In 2020, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) screened...
LIFESTYLE
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito Case: Blogger Discovers ‘Weird’ Detail on Brian Laundrie’s Pinterest Account

Internet sleuths have come out of the woodwork in the Gabby Petito case. Blogger Shaynah Dodge is one of them. Minnesota blogger Shaynah Dodge has been closely documenting Gabby Petito’s on her blog page with a little over 77,000 followers. Recently, she dissected Brian Laundrie’s Pinterest page and uncovered a few things that she deems as suspicious. However, there’s an account linked to his mother, Roberta Laundrie, and Gabby Petito linked to his.
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York City#Wireless Earbuds#Mr C#Hotels Com#The Bath Boss
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Best Life

Another Major Airline Is Cutting Flights for the Next 2 Months

If you're planning to travel during the coming months, you're going to need to be prepared for a potentially stressful situation. That's not just because of the typical challenges that go along with moving through airports during the busy holiday season, but also because of the unique set of challenges wrought by COVID and its impact on the workforce. It's all combined to spell trouble for major airlines—and the passengers who depend on them—as carriers have had to eliminate flights from their schedules or face last-minute cancelations. Read on to find out about the latest airline making a significant change.
LIFESTYLE
98.1 The Hawk

What Does A Blue Halloween Candy Bucket Mean?

One of the things that I LOVE about Halloween is taking my daughter, Tara around town for trick-or-treating. We really love going to Poplar Hill Estates where the "really big" candy is. She's old enough to drive herself so I think it's awesome that she still wants me to be her "Uber" driver on October 30th.
LIFESTYLE
Daily Mail

TikTok star is shocked to discover Amazon has more than 3,000 recordings of her stored from her Echo speakers, as well as a list of her contacts and her LOCATION

A TikTok star was left shocked, after discovering Amazon had more than 3,000 recordings of her voice from an Echo speaker, including her location and contacts. The data privacy campaigner, who goes by the username @my.data.not.yours, asked Amazon to send all data it has on her, including from smart speakers.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Magnolia State Live

An Invisible Threat: 1 in 3 Mississippi women say they have stayed sober on night out for fear of drink spiking

Women are often told to “watch their drink” by prevention campaigns aiming to create awareness about being drugged or having their drink spiked. DrugAbuse.com, a leading provider of substance abuse treatment resources, surveyed 3,081 women across the country about their fears of having their drink spiked. The survey showed that out of the fear of potentially having their drink spiked, almost one-third (32%) of women in Mississippi said they’ve actively stayed sober on a night out, or stayed in altogether. This compares to a national average of 34%.
MISSISSIPPI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy