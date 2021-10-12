Get Paid $5,000 to Take a Bath (Seriously)
With people’s lives getting busier and busier, the days of luxuriating in a bathtub are getting numbered. It seems like no one has time these days to relax in a tub, but Hotels.com wants to change that. To bring awareness to the ritual that is bathtime, and the amenity that has slowly been disappearing from hotel rooms, they are looking for one person (which they have dubbed the “Bath Boss”) to “embark on a trip to three luxurious hotel properties in New York City and experience the ultimate Tour de Tub.”www.smartertravel.com
