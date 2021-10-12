NFC North Rundown: Vikings win on a walk-off after conservative second half
Thrilling. Frustrating. Head-scratching. Nail-biting. Euphoric. Many words, including some of the above, could be used to describe the Green Bay Packers’ 25-22 overtime win over Cincinnati on Sunday. After an uncharacteristically off performance from Mason Crosby, the Packers ultimately survived on Crosby’s redemptive game-winner to move to 4-1 and remain atop the divisional standings.www.acmepackingcompany.com
