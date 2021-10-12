CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFC North Rundown: Vikings win on a walk-off after conservative second half

By Shawn Wagner
Cover picture for the articleThrilling. Frustrating. Head-scratching. Nail-biting. Euphoric. Many words, including some of the above, could be used to describe the Green Bay Packers’ 25-22 overtime win over Cincinnati on Sunday. After an uncharacteristically off performance from Mason Crosby, the Packers ultimately survived on Crosby’s redemptive game-winner to move to 4-1 and remain atop the divisional standings.

Dalvin Cook officially out for Vikings

The Vikings’ bid to avoid an 0-3 start will take place without running back Dalvin Cook. Word on Sunday morning was that Cook would miss Sunday’s game against the Seahawks due to the ankle injury that kept him out of practice all week. Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer indicated early in the week that Cook would be playing because the Vikings need a win, but even that need was not great enough to get Cook healthy enough to take the field.
Dr. Dalvin Cook Might Have Cure For Vikings 2nd Half Ailments

Both the Minnesota Vikings and Carolina Panthers have a very similar element to their offenses. They employ an elite running back who gets paid a lot of money to carry a heavy workload when healthy. In Minneapolis, that RB1 is Dalvin Cook, who has missed two of the last three weeks with a nagging ankle sprain. In Charlotte, they lean on Christian McCaffrey, who left Week 3 with a hamstring issue that’s kept him out for two weeks since.
Titans Analyst Has Bizarre Trade Idea for Vikings

What should a football team do when its best cornerback is recently beset by an injury that will last one month?. Trade away the next-best cornerback. That’s the mindset of an ESPN analyst who covers the Tennessee Titans, at least. The Titans just lost their rookie corner, Caleb Farley, to...
Vikings Inch Closer to Top 10 in Week 7 Power Rankings

The Minnesota Vikings evened their record to 3-3 in Week 6 after a typhoonish game at the Carolina Panthers last weekend. Kirk Cousins found second-year wideout K.J. Osborn in overtime for a walkoff touchdown, a moment reminiscent of Cousins’ theatrics in the 2019 NFC Wildcard Playoff game, albeit on a smaller scale.
Win overshadows another strange second half for Vikings

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — After Greg Joseph’s game-winning field goal went through the uprights on Sunday, euphoria overcame the Minnesota Vikings. Teammates lifted Joseph on their shoulders as they celebrated the 19-17 win over the Detroit Lions. An hour or so earlier, no one would have expected Minnesota to need...
Listen to Kirk Cousins-Mike Zimmer shoving match mic’d up (Video)

Kirk Cousins and Mike Zimmer’s shoving match on the Vikings sideline doesn’t get any less weird hearing the quarterback mic’d up for the moment. While you’d think the Minnesota Vikings kicking a game-winning field goal would be enough of a story, quarterback Kirk Cousins and head coach Mike Zimmer actually jumped into the limelight in the Week 5 victory as the two got into what appeared to be a heated shoving match.
Deflated after a Win? Vikings Survive Lions.

A win is a win. I’m a firm believer in that statement for professional sport. However, as Greg Joseph’s 54-yard field goal sailed through the posts, I didn’t feel much like a winner. I don’t believe myself to be “one of those negative guys” and feel like I generally try and look for the positives. I do, though, try to remain balanced, and if I think something is bad, I will call it out. The collective performance of the Minnesota Vikings in Week 5 wasn’t good enough.
Unimpressive win over Lions highlights flaws with Vikings' conservative approach

MINNEAPOLIS – It’s possible Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer’s job was saved on Sunday by an unlikely and ironic source. After a wild final two minutes, Greg Joseph booted a 54-yard field goal to help the Vikings narrowly escape the winless Detroit Lions 19-17. Considering the problems Zimmer has had with kickers over the years, a kicker taking the heat off the head coach was an interesting twist -- for the moment.
Recap: Vikings recover from Lions rally, win 19-17 with walk-off FG

DET - Jared Goff: 21/35, 203 yds., INT. DET - Jamaal Williams: 13 atts., 57 yds. MIN - Alexander Mattison: 25 atts., 113 yds. DET - Amon-Ra St. Brown: 7 recs., 65 yds. MIN - Justin Jefferson: 7 recs., 124 yds. Second half. Vikings walkoff Lions with field goal. The...
Jim Souhan: Lacking second-half scores, Vikings need to unleash stars

It's time for the Vikings offense to make a halftime adjustment. Instead of going into the locker room at the end of the second quarter, they should sit on the field and eat orange slices, or let Kirk Cousins scream in their faces, or pretend the first half never ended.
Vikings Outlast Lions for 19-17 Walk-off Win

MINNEAPOLIS — The mob found Greg Joseph and celebrated. The Vikings kicker drilled a 54-yard field goal as time expired to lift Minnesota to a 19-17 victory over Detroit Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium. Kirk Cousins completed passes for 21 yards to Adam Thielen, 6 to Dede Westbrook and 19...
NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Vikings

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler says the Bears continue to be more than open to the idea of trading QB Nick Foles but so far teams aren’t interested. Bears first-round QB Justin Fields underwent tests on the knee he hyperextended Sunday and he shouldn’t miss any time. Bears HC Matt Nagy praised Fields’ toughness, as the rookie only missed two snaps on Sunday. (Tom Pelissero)
Vikings survive Lions rally, win with last-second field goal

Greg Joseph made a 54-yard field goal as time expired to give the Minnesota Vikings a 19-17 victory over the winless Lions on Sunday. That's after new Detroit coach Dan Campbell successfully called for a go-ahead 2-point conversion try that gave the Lions a one-point lead with 37 seconds left.
Vikings offense goes quiet in the second half

The Vikings have scored only one offensive touchdown in the second half through five games this season, and that came in Week 1. Here are all their second-half scoring plays. 3rd qtr, 2:24: Adam Thielen, 24-yd. TD catch. Bengals 21-14 4th qtr, 9:23: Dalvin Cook, 1-yd. TD run. Bengals 24-21.
Vikings hope scripted plays jolt offense out of second-half doldrums at Carolina

The Minnesota Vikings, like other teams, script plays to start a game. Now, they plan on doing it to start the second half. In each of the past four games, the Vikings (2-3) have failed to score a touchdown on offense in the second half. Head coach Mike Zimmer said Wednesday the team has been doing a lot of research in order to correct that heading into Sunday’s key game at Carolina (3-2).
Vikings Walk-Off Winners 34-28 After Panthers Forced OT

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Kirk Cousins with the dagger, and K.J. Osborn for the win. The quarterback found the second-year receiver on a deep corner route. Osborn secured the catch shy of the goal line and reached across the goal line for a 34-28 victory. It was the second walk-off win...
