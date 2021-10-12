CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Europe

Norway PM to step down, Labor leader expected to take over

WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05aNJZ_0cOmQ4Jw00
Norway Politics Norway's Labor Party leader Jonas Gahr Stoere gives the thumbs up as he emerges from an audience with Norway's King Harald at the Royal Palace, in Oslo, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg said Tuesday she will step down as head of a three-party, minority center-right government after the left-leaning bloc won last month’s parliament elections. The leader of Norway’s Labor Party Stoere is expected to take over at the head of a two-party, center-left, minority coalition this week. (Torstein Boee/NTB scanpix via AP) (Torstein Boee)

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — (AP) — Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg said Tuesday she will step down as head of a three-party, minority center-right government after a left-leaning bloc won last month’s parliamentary election. The leader of Norway’s Labor Party, Jonas Gahr Stoere, is expected to take over later this week.

The 60-year-old Solberg, head of Norway's Conservative Party, was ousted after two four-year terms when her party lost nine seats in the country's Sept. 13 election. She will remain as a caretaker leader until Gahr Stoere has presented a new governing team Thursday for a two-party, center-left coalition.

"Eight years is a long time,” Solberg told reporters after she handed over her letter of resignation to the country’s figurehead monarch, King Harald, as required by the Constitution. “He accepted it and I urged him to ask Jonas Gahr Stoere to form a government.”

In Norway, an outgoing prime minister only announces his or her departure when another party leader is ready to form a new Cabinet.

In 2013, Solberg became Norway’s second female prime minister. She first headed a two-party minority government with the anti-immigration Progress Party. It was twice enlarged — first in 2018 with the Liberal Party and a year later with the small Christian Democratic Party and then became a majority government.

However, in January 2020, the populist Progress Party pulled out of the coalition, leaving Solberg to lead a three-party, minority government with her own Conservatives, the centrist Liberal Party and the Christian Democrats.

Gahr Stoere, 61, is poised to head a government with the euroskeptic Center Party, Norway’s third largest, which is expected to seek a majority in the 169-seat Stortinget. He is expected to outline the coalition's political platform on Wednesday and the Cabinet's lineup the following day.

The discovery of oil and gas in Norway’s waters in the 1960s turned the Scandinavian nation into one of the richest countries in the world, with a strong welfare system and a high living standard. It is not a member of the European Union but trades closely with the 27-nation bloc.

Norway's oil wealth helped it withstand Europe’s financial crisis and retain low unemployment. The oil industry is the country’s biggest industry, responsible for over 40% of exports and directly employs more than 5% of the workforce.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Polish PM warns EU leaders of threat to bloc's future

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on Monday warned fellow EU leaders that the European Union risked unravelling if there was no "democratic control" over its institutions. Writing to EU leaders ahead of a summit this week, Morawiecki wrote that the EU risked becoming a "centrally managed organism run by institutions deprived of democratic control".
POLITICS
atlanticcitynews.net

Following historic party defeat, German leader to step down

BERLIN, Germany: The leader of Germany's conservatives, Armin Laschet, who lost his opportunity to become chancellor during the recent national elections, will step down. Laschet has called for a party congress to be held next week where a new leader will be chosen. Laschet had been chosen to replace long-time...
EUROPE
Gazette

Austria's Kurz steps down over corruption probe to save coalition

VIENNA (Reuters) -Austria's conservative Chancellor Sebastian Kurz resigned on Saturday to pull his coalition government back from the brink of collapse after the junior party demanded his head because he has been placed under investigation on suspicion of corruption. The move by Kurz, who denies wrongdoing, satisfied his coalition partner,...
IMMIGRATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erna Solberg
wibqam.com

New Austrian leader to take over as opposition say Kurz remains in charge

VIENNA (Reuters) – Austria’s Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg prepared to be sworn in as chancellor on Monday after Sebastian Kurz resigned https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/austrias-kurz-says-stepping-down-chancellor-2021-10-09 in the face of corruption allegations, while the opposition said the new leader would merely continue to do Kurz’s bidding. The Greens, the junior partner to Kurz’s conservatives,...
POLITICS
Telegraph

How the US faces catastrophic defeat by China or Russia in a hypersonic Third World War

The recent test of a hypersonic nuclear-capable missile by China is a reminder that any future major war between great powers will look very different to the last. In addition to hypersonic weapons - launched into space and gliding to targets - we can probably also expect Artificial Intelligence "drone swarms", and autonomous rockets delivering vehicles and supplies to battlefields.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conservative Party#Labor Party#Ap#Norwegian#Cabinet#Progress Party#The Liberal Party#Conservatives#Christian Democrats#Scandinavi
The Free Press - TFP

Biden Wants A National Fleet Of All-Electric Cars, But On The Way There, His Own Admin Is Erecting A Speed Bump The Size Of A Nevada Mountain

President Joe Biden declared war on fossil fuels to lead America to a green-energy utopia. The U.S., in fact, was expected to arrive at this carbon-free locale in 2035, by Biden’s calendar. But much like the “Utopia” that St. Thomas More wrote about 500 years ago, it doesn’t exist. We...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Norway
Country
Denmark
Place
Europe
Telegraph

US can't defend against new Chinese hypersonic missiles, official warns

America cannot defend against hypersonic missiles, a senior official warned, after China allegedly tested new weaponry in an accelerating global arms race. Robert Wood, America's disarmament ambassador, said Washington was "very concerned" after a report suggested Beijing had secretly tested a nuclear-capable hypersonic missile that went around the globe in August.
MILITARY
AFP

Australia accuses China of undermining world trade

Australia delivered a withering denunciation of China's trade policies Thursday, accusing Beijing of undermining the World Trade Organization and foot-dragging on promised economic reforms.  Experts see China's sanctions on Australia as a thinly veiled message to countries across the Pacific: that challenging Beijing politically will come with serious economic cost.
ECONOMY
Reuters

NATO to agree master plan to deter growing Russian threat

BRUSSELS, Oct 21 (Reuters) - NATO defence ministers are set to agree a new master plan on Thursday to defend against any potential Russian attack on multiple fronts, reaffirming the alliance's core goal of deterring Moscow despite a growing focus on China. The confidential strategy aims to prepare for any...
MILITARY
OilPrice.com

Will Saudi Arabia Ditch The U.S. For Russia And China?

Last week's meeting between Russia and Saudi Arabia to deepen cooperation in energy and other sectors shows that Moscow is serious about splitting Riyadh away from its long-time ally, the U.S. It also accords with China’s plans to roll-out its multi-generational power-grab project – ‘One Belt, One Road’. While the...
WORLD
AFP

Putin will not attend COP 26 climate summit: Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin will not go to next month's landmark UN climate summit, the Kremlin said on Wednesday as the UK stressed the importance of national leaders' presence. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that "unfortunately Putin will not fly to Glasgow", while stressing that climate change was "one of our foreign policy's most important priorities".
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

Poland rule-of-law row to dominate EU summit

An explosive EU row with Poland over its rejection of some of the bloc's laws is set to overshadow a two-day summit of European Union leaders starting Thursday, officials said. With tensions rising, key individual EU leaders sought bilateral talks with Morawiecki just before they all laid the issue on the summit table.
POLITICS
AFP

Russia hosts Taliban for talks after warning against IS threat

Russia hosts the Taliban for talks in Moscow on Wednesday, seeking to assert its influence on Central Asia and push for action against Islamic State fighters which it says have massed in perennially volatile Afghanistan. The talks, which draw officials from 10 countries including China and Pakistan, are one of the Taliban's most significant international meetings since seizing power in mid-August. They come after Russian President Vladimir Putin warned last week that IS fighters were gathering in Afghanistan to spread discord in former Soviet republics flanking Russia. Russia's veteran foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov, is set to address the gathering.
POLITICS
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
22K+
Followers
36K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy