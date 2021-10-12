CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘Eternals’ Has Two ‘Important’ Post-Credits Scenes

By ScreenCrush Staff
Club 93.7
Club 93.7
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When Eternals is over, don’t leave your seat. (For a reeeeally long time.) The movie isn’t out in theaters for almost a month, but director Chloe Zhao has already revealed that the film has multiple post-credits scenes that are both, in her words “important” to watch. Here’s how she answered...

club937.com

Comments / 0

Related
crowrivermedia.com

Scarlett Johansson settles Disney lawsuit and announces new movie

Scarlett Johansson has "amicably" settled her lawsuit against Disney and announced a new movie with the company. The ‘Black Widow’ star filed papers to sue Disney in July for an alleged $50 million in lost earnings, as she claimed their decision to release the Marvel movie on Disney+ at the same time as its theatrical release violated the terms of their contract and impacted negatively on her salary.
MOVIES
The Guardian

Why on earth is Angelina Jolie in Marvel’s Eternals?

There is something going on with Eternals, Oscar winner Chloé Zhao’s debut dip into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Perhaps it’s that this is one of the first MCU episodes to arrive almost fully formed, without endless teases and character introductions during previous instalments. Maybe it’s the way August’s final full trailer seemed to apologise for this in advance, explaining that Earth’s cosmic guardians had not bothered taking down mean ol’ Thanos during the Earth-shattering events of Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame because they had been told not to by some pesky unknown entity. But more likely it’s that ... hang on, is that Angelina Jolie in a blond wig and silver spandex?
MOVIES
WBAL Radio

Zendaya talks potential 'Dune' sequel, what she admires about Tom Holland

Zendaya's new film Dune isn't out for another week, but she's already ready for a sequel. Opening up to InStyle magazine, the 25-year-old actress revealed, "We'll see how the first [movie] goes, but I'm ready to do a second." "Whenever they call, I'm here," she continued. "[Co-star] Timothée [Chalamet] is...
MOVIES
Distractify

Who Will Replace Chadwick Boseman in 'Black Panther 2'? How Marvel Will Honor T'Challa's Legacy

The success of Marvel’s Black Panther left droves of fans excited to see what Chadwick Boseman (T’Challa) had in store for the hit franchise next. After the actor's death following a long, highly secretive experience with cancer, a question on the minds of many immediately surfaced above the rest: Who will portray Black Panther now that the actor who portrayed him so flawlessly is gone?
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chloe Zhao
Variety

Disney Delays ‘Doctor Strange 2,’ ‘Thor 4,’ ‘Black Panther’ Sequel and ‘Indiana Jones 5’

Marvel fans, prepare to wait a little bit longer to see Doctor Strange, Thor and Black Panther return to theaters. Disney has delayed release plans for several upcoming films, including “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” from March 25 to May 6, “Thor: Love and Thunder” from May 6 to July 8 and “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” from July 8 to Nov. 11. With the “Black Panther” sequel jumping to November, “The Marvels” has been postponed to early 2023 and “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” was bumped from Feb. 17 to July 28, 2023. Along with the deluge of Marvel delays,...
MOVIES
wmleader.com

Let There Be Carnage Writer Opens Up About Post-Credits Scene

Major spoilers ahead for Venom: Let There Be Carnage. Fans seated for opening weekend screenings of Venom: Let There Be Carnage were surprised to find out that the post-credits sequence teased Tom Hardy’s symbiote crossing over with Tom Holland’s Spider-Man. The scene showed Eddie Brock lying low in a hotel room. After Venom reveals that he’s been hiding key information from Eddie, a huge ball of light fills the screen, and the hotel rumbles. By the time the light disappears, Venom and Eddie are in a visibly different hotel room, with the television now showing J. Jonah Jameson’s report revealing Spider-Man’s identity to the world.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Hocus Pocus 2 Sounds Too Similar to the First Movie

Hocus Pocus 2 has been a part of the overall conversation when it comes to Hollywood since around 2019 when the idea was first revealed. The first movie was a lot of fun and it’s one of those that a lot of people, including myself, still watch since it’s witty, charming, and despite having much darker undertones it follows the Disney model quite well, especially considering that the comedic qualities it possesses kind of dulls the otherwise disturbing aspects of it. Keep in mind that the witches were consuming the life force of children, which would be evil enough when taken in a different direction pertaining to horror. Then comes the idea that they serve Satan, they were hung in the sight of pretty much everyone present, and they had a spellbook that was alive in a way. Then tack on the fact that there were a few other moments in the movie that could have been seen as uniquely disturbing, and it’s easy to get the idea that as innocent as Disney tries to make their movies, it’s like putting a cushy blanket over the TV when a grisly horror movie is on, it only dulls so much.
MOVIES
CNET

What If…? season finale recap: Ending, post-credits scene explained for episode 9

After an Infinity Stone-empowered Ultron marched across the multiverse last week, episode 9 -- the season finale -- of alternate reality Marvel Cinematic Universe animated series What If…? hit Disney Plus Wednesday. The deadly AI even beat up the all-seeing Watcher (Jeffrey Wright), revealing that the previously untouchable godlike being was vulnerable.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Eternals#Mcu
ComicBook

Marvel's What If Features Series First Post-Credit Scene

Marvel's What If…? just got its first post-credits scene during the season finale. There's always another story to be told and the Disney+ show gave a hint at one possible storyline for Season 2. Captain Carter was where this salvo of episodes started, so it only makes sense to have her bookend the series as well. After helping save the Multiverse with the other assorted Avengers, Cap is plopped back into her reality and continues on her mission with Black Widow. In the bowels of the ship they were searching, Nat has a surprise for her friend. Peggy Carter has been mourning the loss of Steve Rogers this entire time. Well, it seems as though both he and the Hydra Stomper armor are in one piece in this new world. However, they never show the man inside the suit, so who knows what he was put through when he was captured. You can imagine that Marvel is anxious to revisit her story at a later date.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

What If...? Creators Break Down That Emotional Post-Credits Scene

On Wednesday, fans were treated to the Season 1 finale of Marvel's What If...?, and all of its various plot threads and Easter eggs are still being discussed. While the episode largely wrapped up the "Guardians of the Multiverse" storyline that had been seeded across the season, it did tee up some other storylines for future episodes — particularly in its final moments. The season finale provided What If..?'s first post-credits scene, and it might have laid the groundwork for a major story that's to come. Spoilers for the Season 1 finale of Marvel's What If...?, "What If... The Watcher Broke His Oath?", below! Only look if you want to know.
TV SERIES
GamesRadar+

What If creators talk the post-credits scene and the upcoming "prequel" episode for Gamora

What If...? might have just wrapped on Disney Plus, but the series' creatives are already opening up about season 2. Spoilers to follow!. The What If...? finale had the first post-credits scene of the series, and showed Captain Carter returned to her universe after joining the Guardians of the Multiverse to stop Ultra-Vision conquering all of existence. When Peggy arrived back to her timeline, Black Widow revealed the HYDRA Stomper had been found – and with someone inside. Cast your minds back to episode 1, and you'll remember Steve Rogers piloted the armor throughout the war.
TV SERIES
Inverse

Does No Time to Die have a post-credits scene? It’s more complicated than you think.

Here's everything you need to know. The newest James Bond movie is finally here, and it’s a fitting goodbye for Daniel Craig. (It’s no secret this 007 is more than ready to let his license to kill expire.) But does No Time to Die have a post-credits scene? While it’s not exactly a tradition for the franchise to feature anything extra after the credits, No Time to Die does have one small treat for fans that stick around.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
EW.com

Marvel's What If...? team unpacks that finale ending and post-credits scene

Warning: This article contains spoilers about Wednesday's season 1 finale of Marvel's What If...?. In true Marvel fashion, What If...? kept delivering the shocking twists all the way until after the credits rolled in the season 1 finale. After The Watcher (Jeffrey Wright) finally decided to interfere and brought together...
TV SERIES
Eurogamer.net

Far Cry 6's post credits scene features a big surprise

Far Cry 6 is out now, and already fans are finding a whole rusty boatload of Easter eggs to other games in the series - plus a couple of other big surprises. Warning: there may be spoilers ahead. As in other Far Cry games, there's a secret option to end...
VIDEO GAMES
MovieWeb

Venom: Let There Be Carnage Director Explains What That Post-Credit Scene Means for the Future

If you haven't yet watched Venom: Let There Be Carnage and stuck around after the credits, be warned that there are MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD. While the breakout success of 2018's Venom movie proved that the tentacled anti-hero enjoys a broad appeal, at least part of that appeal lies in the fact that Venom is part of the Spider-Man mythology, which means there is plenty of opportunity for the two characters to have a juicy crossover at some point.
BEAUTY & FASHION
digitalspy.com

Eternals epic runtime and credits scenes have been confirmed

Marvel has confirmed the runtime for the upcoming Eternals movie, and urged fans to stick around for its two post-credits scenes. To coincide with tickets going on sale in the US, the studio revealed that the star-studded superhero movie is one of its lengthiest yet, and will come in at over two-and-a-half hours.
MOVIES
Club 93.7

Club 93.7

Burton, MI
8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Club 93.7 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy