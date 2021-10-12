CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
EU announces cuts in Baltic catches of herring, cod

Bluefield Daily Telegraph
 8 days ago

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union imposed cuts in catches of cod and herring in the Baltic Sea on Tuesday, to make sure both threatened stock and the region's fishing fleet have a chance of survival. The sea off several of the EU's northern member states has been suffering from...

The Independent

France to announce sanctions amid fishing dispute with UK

France will announce potential sanctions over energy prices and trade “by the end of the week” in its fishing dispute with the United Kingdom the government spokesman said Wednesday.France vehemently protested the decision last month by the U.K. and the Channel Island of Jersey to refuse dozens of French fishing boats a license to operate in their territorial waters. Paris called the move “unacceptable.” France considers the restrictions as contrary to the post-Brexit agreement that the British government signed when it left the European Union “We are obviously in a position to take sanctions if the agreement...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

U.S. Defense Secretary visits Romania amid Black Sea tour

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin visited Romania Wednesday as part of a three-country tour to reassure Black Sea allies on security issues amid ongoing tensions with Russia Austin met with his Romanian counterpart Nicolae-Ionel Ciuca, and Romanian President Klaus Iohannis and paid a visit to Romania's eastern Mihail Kogalniceanu airbase.“The security and stability of the Black Sea are in the U.S.’s national interest and are critical to the security of NATO’s eastern flank,” he said . “The region, it goes without saying, is vulnerable to Russian aggression.”Austin added: “We’ve seen evidence of that by ongoing actions in eastern Ukraine, the occupation of parts of Georgia and the militarization of the Black Sea and provocative actions in the air and at sea.”The Pentagon said Austin’s tour — which has included visits to former Soviet republics Ukraine and Georgia — is a way to “reassure allies and partners of America’s commitment to their sovereignty in the face of Russian aggression.”In the coming days Austin will join a meeting of NATO defense ministers in Brussels.
WORLD
KREX

Jailed Russian opposition leader Navalny wins top EU prize

BRUSSELS (AP) — Imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was awarded the European Union’s top human rights prize Wednesday in a clear slap at President Vladimir Putin. In awarding the Sakharov Prize to Navalny, the European Parliament praised his “immense personal bravery.” The 45-year-old activist was poisoned with a nerve agent last year and promptly […]
ADVOCACY
The Independent

UK, New Zealand approve trade deal; hope it opens more doors

Britain and New Zealand have agreed on a trade deal that eliminates tariffs on a wide range of goods as the U.K. expands economic links around the world following its exit from the European Union The deal was cemented late Wednesday in a conference call between U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his New Zealand counterpart, Jacinda Ardern after 16â¯months of talks by negotiators. Although trade with New Zealand accounts for only 0.2% of the U.K.'s trade, Britain hopes it will help open the door toward membership in the trans-Pacific trade partnership.The partnership, which includes Japan, Canada, and...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Greece vows to link Egypt's energy grid to European Union

Greece pledged Tuesday to link Egypt to the European Union’s energy market with an undersea cable that would carry electricity across the Mediterranean “(Egypt’s) link to Europe will be Greece,” Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said after talks in Athens with Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi. “We are seeking diversification of energy sources, and Egypt can also become a provider of electricity, which will be produced mainly by the sun.” It comes during a global energy crunch, which has raised the cost of natural gas, oil and other fuels and led to pain for businesses and everyday people. Mitsotakis said...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Restaurants closed in parts of Slovakia amid COVID-19 surge

Slovakia on Monday reimposed coronavirus restrictions in the hardest-hit parts of the country amid the latest surge of infections.Five counties all located in northern Slovakia are affected by the measures, which include the closures of restaurants with people only allowed to buy meals at takeout windows.Fitness and wellness centers also have been closed. The number of people allowed to attend public gatherings is reduced to 100 fully vaccinated people. It’s also mandatory to wear face coverings both outdoors and indoors.The number of infected in those counties is higher than 400 per 100,000 people in the last seven days.Slovakia is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

EU commissioner on climate action: "Leave no one behind"

All nations have a responsibility to ensure that no one gets left behind and that changes are as fair as possible in the transition to a greener economy that's needed to address the climate crisis, European Commission for Climate Action Frans Timmermans said Monday.“I think that the greatest boundaries are the same in the developing world as in the developed world: we should leave no one behind. And of course, if you’re in the developing world, the risk of leaving people behind is bigger than in the developed world,” Timmermans said. “And that’s going to be our biggest challenge.”Timmermans...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

EU mulling ways to end jet lease to Belarus’ airline

European Union foreign ministers looked at ways on Monday to stop the illegal migration into the 27-nation bloc from neighboring Belarus including stopping companies from leasing jets to Belarusian airline Belavia.The EU has accused the government of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko of facilitating migration into the bloc in retaliation for EU sanctions. Thousands of migrants have been lured to Belarus on tourist visas and encouraged to cross into Poland Lithuania and to a lesser extent Latvia — all three of which are EU nations that border Belarus.EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said after the meeting that...
LIFESTYLE
Bluefield Daily Telegraph

Fluid Metering Announces New Exclusive Distributor in Sweden

SYOSSET, N.Y., Oct. 19, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Fluid Metering, a pioneer in design and manufacturing of high precision fluid control solutions, is pleased to announce a new distribution agreement with OINA VV AB, now part of the THOMAS brand of OEM pumps and compressors. This agreement is the next...
BUSINESS
Reuters

EU weighs further sanctions on Belarus over illegal migrants

LUXEMBOURG, Oct 18 (Reuters) - European Unionforeign ministersdebated new economic sanctions on Belarus on Monday, including on airlines, to halt what Brussels says is a deliberate policy by Minsk to fly in thousands of migrants and send them across the border. The sanctions proposal, first voiced by Latvia on Monday...
POLITICS
AFP

Polish PM warns EU leaders of threat to bloc's future

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on Monday warned fellow EU leaders that the European Union risked unravelling if there was no "democratic control" over its institutions. Writing to EU leaders ahead of a summit this week, Morawiecki wrote that the EU risked becoming a "centrally managed organism run by institutions deprived of democratic control".
POLITICS
filmneweurope.com

FESTIVALS: European Film Forum Scanorama 2021 Announces New Baltic Cinema Lineup

VILNIUS: Nineteen films from nine countries will compete in the 12th edition of the international short film programme New Baltic Cinema from 12 to 14 November 2021 during the European Film Forum Scanorama, which will be held in Vilnius, Kaunas, Klaipeda and Šiauliai 4 – 14 November 2021. The registration...
MOVIES
The Independent

EU top official says Polish ruling is a threat to the bloc

The European Union's top official locked horns Tuesday with Poland's prime minister, arguing that a recent ruling from the country's constitutional court challenging the supremacy of EU laws is a threat to the bloc's foundations and won't be left unanswered.Addressing EU lawmakers in Strasbourg, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said she is deeply concerned by the ruling, which she said is “a direct challenge to the unity of the European legal order" and undermines the protection of judicial independence.“The rule of law is the glue that binds our union together," von der Leyen said.Relations between Poland and...
POLITICS
The Independent

EU says exports of COVID-19 vaccines now top 1 billion mark

The European Union’s top official said Monday that the bloc has now exported over 1 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines to the rest of the world. EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the vaccines have been sent to over 150 nations, making the 27-member bloc the largest exporter of the vaccines in the world, to nations including Japan, Britain South Africa and Brazil Von der Leyen announced that, on top of the exports, the EU will donate at least half a billion doses to middle- and lower-income countries that are affected most by the pandemic....
PUBLIC HEALTH

