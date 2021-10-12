CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
26 Straight Bob Haircut Ideas for a Simple & Chic Look

By Cindy Marcus, Editor-in-Chief
latest-hairstyles.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe popular straight bob haircut forms a sleek and classy style for any occasion. It’s easy to maintain and makes for a wash-and-go look for women with natural silky locks. The suitability of this haircut depends on your natural hair texture, says Jeida. It’s most compatible for women with silky, straight hair. It would not be ideal for women with wavy curly, textured hair as more effort in styling and upkeep is needed.

