The Rays Are Going Home. Could the Dodgers Be Next?

By Baseball BBQ
The Ringer
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe react to a shocking series of events that led to the Red Sox eliminating the Rays, who finished the season with the American League’s best record, in just four games (1:00). Then, we discuss a tense Game 3 between the Dodgers and Giants, who look to be as evenly-matched a pair of teams as we’ve seen in the playoffs in quite some time (17:00). Finally, we wonder whether the White Sox have the firepower to flip the script on the Astros (23:00), and admit we underrated how much of a problem the Brewers' subpar offense would be come playoff time (32:00).

www.theringer.com

