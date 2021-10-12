The Rays Are Going Home. Could the Dodgers Be Next?
We react to a shocking series of events that led to the Red Sox eliminating the Rays, who finished the season with the American League’s best record, in just four games (1:00). Then, we discuss a tense Game 3 between the Dodgers and Giants, who look to be as evenly-matched a pair of teams as we’ve seen in the playoffs in quite some time (17:00). Finally, we wonder whether the White Sox have the firepower to flip the script on the Astros (23:00), and admit we underrated how much of a problem the Brewers' subpar offense would be come playoff time (32:00).www.theringer.com
