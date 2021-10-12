CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inside the Navy's controversial Littoral Combat Ship

By Brad Howard, Jason Reginato, Lindsey Jacobson
CNBC
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. Navy has invested billions in the Littoral Combat Ship. But with unsolved problems and a murky mission set, will this close to shore surface combatant remain a key part of the Navy's strategy?

www.cnbc.com

USNI News

Navy Issues $144M Award to Austal USA to Build Yard’s First Steel Ships

The Navy issued a $144.6 million contract to Austal USA to build two of the service’s Navajo-class towing, salvage and rescue ships, the first steel ships for the Alabama yard, the service announced this week. The service awarded the detail design and construction contract on the last day of Fiscal...
MOBILE, AL
ourcommunitynow.com

Navy's 7th Fleet Bolstered with New Ships

Recent ship transfers have added capability to the Forward-Deployed Naval Force of the U.S. 7th Fleet in the Western Pacific in recent months. Ships are occasionally transferred to or swapped out with the Japan-based fleet to.
MILITARY
Sentinel

Mifflin County native serves aboard Navy transport ship USS Portland

MILLINGTON, Tenn. — Petty Officer 2nd Class Haley Wilkinson, a native of Mifflin County, Pennsylvania, serves the U.S. Navy aboard USS Portland, a U.S. Navy San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship. Wilkinson joined the Navy two years ago for the opportunities serving provides. “I wanted to get free education,” Wilkinson...
MIFFLIN COUNTY, PA
gcaptain.com

Bonhomme Richard Fire: Series of Failures Led to Ship’s Destruction -Navy

“The loss of this ship was completely preventable,” said Vice Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Bill Lescher, emphasizing the Navy’s commitment to making urgent and necessary changes to correct the deficiencies and related root causes. “And the Navy is executing a deliberative process that includes taking appropriate accountability actions with respect to personnel assigned to Bonhomme Richard and the shore commands designed to support the ship while moored at Naval Base San Diego.”
MILITARY
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Advanced Naval Technology Exercise shines a light on the future of Naval Aviation

Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Md.– The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division recently completed it’s third annual Advanced Naval Technology Exercise (ANTX), showcasing more than 20 emerging warfighter technologies at its Patuxent River headquarters. ANTX, a series of demonstrations by Navy and Marine Corps organizations, displayed new technology in settings similar […] The post Advanced Naval Technology Exercise shines a light on the future of Naval Aviation appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
americanmilitarynews.com

Pic: NCIS mistakenly uses Russian ship photo for US Navy birthday

The Naval Criminal Investigative Service wished the United States Navy a Happy Birthday on Wednesday, tweeting the message with a photo of a Russian ship. In the now-deleted tweet, NCIS wrote, “Happy Birthday to the U.S. Navy! We are grateful and honored to serve and protect this elite force serving around the globe. #USNavyBirthday.”
MILITARY
workboat.com

Silver Ships awarded $8.2 million Navy contract

Silver Ships Inc. was recently awarded an $8.2 million contract by the Naval Sea Systems Command for the construction and delivery of up to 110 Naval Special Warfare (NSW) Surface Support Craft (SSC) and Coast Guard Special Purpose Craft-Law Enforcement (SPC-LE) vessels, in addition to other accessories, parts and training.
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

Navy Refutes Russia’s Claims of Dangerous Encounter with U.S. Ship

The U.S. Navy on Friday refuted bold claims from the Russia's Ministry of Defense earlier in the day that its maritime forces had "thwarted" the destroyer USS Chafee from "violating" Russian territory in the Sea of Japan, a move Moscow called a "gross violation." "The statement from the Russian Defense...
MILITARY
gcaptain.com

UK Royal Navy Ship to Conduct Gulf of Guinea Security Patrols

Britain’s Royal Navy will be sending the patrol ship HMS Trent to the Gulf of Guinea for security patrols and to provide support to West African allies. The mission will mark the Royal Navy’s first in three years in the region. HMS Trent will have 17 members of the Royal...
MILITARY
gcaptain.com

Incident Video: Brazilian Navy Tall Ship Has Dust-Up With Bridge

The Brazilian Navy tall ship Cisne Branco collided with a draw bridge over the Guayas River in Ecuador on Monday. Video of the incident was posted online and shows the tall ship pinned broadside against the bridge after apparently attempting to navigate between the bridge’s open span. The Navy said...
MILITARY
WTRF- 7News

Veterans Voices: Frank Agosh

BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – After seeing his friends serve during the Vietnam War, Francis “Frank” Agosh decided he would also do his duty and enlist.  He didn’t know exactly which branch he hoped to join, and in some ways left it up to fate.  I went down and first recruiting office I hit was […]
BROOKE COUNTY, WV
wnewsj.com

Sleeping around: Hammocks, Navy ship cots and ‘Fibber McGee’

The locations where one has slept during their lifetime may serve as an important reminder of events that might not be available any other way. For me, one of the first and most memorable locations would have to be in the back seat with my sister returning home from a day’s visit to the Van Courtland Park, possibly on the Sawmill Parkway. (Some of this is faint in my memory, so don’t hold me to the details – I would have been four or five years old at the time).
WILMINGTON, OH
Hot Hardware

US Navy Ship’s Facebook Page Hacked By Guerilla Game Streamers? Guess Again

You might have read a story earlier in the week about a US Navy destroyer's internet connection being "hacked" and taken over to stream Age of Empires to Facebook. A tale like that is comical until you consider the national security implications of such a thing. Fortunately, this particular story remains comical in the face of the US Navy's latest admission.
MILITARY

