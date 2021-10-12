Inside the Navy's controversial Littoral Combat Ship

Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Md.– The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division recently completed it’s third annual Advanced Naval Technology Exercise (ANTX), showcasing more than 20 emerging warfighter technologies at its Patuxent River headquarters. ANTX, a series of demonstrations by Navy and Marine Corps organizations, displayed new technology in settings similar […]
The post Advanced Naval Technology Exercise shines a light on the future of Naval Aviation appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Comments / 0