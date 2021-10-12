Inside the Navy's controversial Littoral Combat Ship

The locations where one has slept during their lifetime may serve as an important reminder of events that might not be available any other way. For me, one of the first and most memorable locations would have to be in the back seat with my sister returning home from a day’s visit to the Van Courtland Park, possibly on the Sawmill Parkway. (Some of this is faint in my memory, so don’t hold me to the details – I would have been four or five years old at the time).

WILMINGTON, OH ・ 14 DAYS AGO