CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

Jonathan Roth Talks 3650 REIT’s Preferred Equity Investment Strategy

By Cathy Cunningham
Commercial Observer
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs deal activity ramps up across the board for a busy fourth quarter, 3650 REIT is focusing extra attention on the preferred equity space. The firm recently invested in two multifamily portfolio transactions involving assets worth more than $1.2 billion, and it isn’t stopping there. Most recently, 3650 provided $93.5...

commercialobserver.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Is This Crypto Investment Strategy Right For Cannabis?

You got to know when to HODL 'em, and know when to fold 'em. If you're a crypto investor or a fan of long-term holdings, then the strategy may already be part of your process. With cannabis awaiting federal legalization in the U.S. and further market maturation overall, some believe hodling is the way to enter the nascent market.
MARKETS
Commercial Observer

Cushman & Wakefield Acquires 40% Stake in Greystone’s Agency Lending Business

Global brokerage powerhouse Cushman & Wakefield (C&W) has acquired a 40 percent interest in leading multifamily financier Greystone’s agency lending and servicing business, vaulting them into contention with other advisory firms that have recently gained direct agency lending capabilities. C&W acquired the 40 percent stake in Greystone’s agency, Federal Housing...
ECONOMY
crowdfundinsider.com

PIMCO is Adding Crypto to its Investment Strategies: Report

Is one of the largest asset managers in the world. As of June, PIMCO manages $2.20 trillion in assets, including $1.68 trillion in third-party client assets.PIMCO manages assets for central banks, sovereign wealth funds, pension funds, corporations, individual investors and more. Its diversified approach spans the spectrum of traditional and alternative assets and apparently includes crypto as well.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Apollo sets five-year marks for AUM, fee-related earnings

Apollo Global Management Inc. shares rose 2% in pre-market trades on Tuesday after the firm announced 2026 financial targets of $1 trillion in assets under management and doubling fee related earnings of $2.8 billion. The private equity firm said its pending merger with its Athene Holding Ltd. insurance business will push its distributable earnings up to $9 a share by 2026, up from $5.50 a Share in 2022. Analyst currently estimate 2022 earnings of $4.56 a share for Apollo, according to a FactSet survey. Separately, Athene said Monday it paid an undisclosed sum to Warburg Pincus for a majority interest in mortgage lender Newfi. The investment in Newfi will be managed by Apollo. Founder and CEO Steve Abreu will continue to lead Newfi and will retain his equity position. Shares of Apollo are up 39.4% this year, compared to an increase of 19.5% by the S&P 500.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Investment Strategy#Reit#Equity Investment#Rreaf Holdings
Commercial Observer

VTS Buying Tenant Management Software Platform Lane Technologies for $200M

Commercial real estate platform VTS is acquiring software developer Lane Technologies, which creates apps for office workers to manage their buildings, for about $200 million. The deal for the Toronto-based app company is one of the largest proptech acquisitions ever, The Wall Street Journal first reported. The purchase allows VTS, which has a leasing and management platform for owners, to fold Lane Technologies into its own tenant and landlord app system, VTS Rise, to form the largest office-app firm in the world, WSJ reported.
SOFTWARE
MarketWatch

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF trades up 2.6% in Tuesday debut on the NYSE

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF was trading higher Tuesday morning, in its debut on the New York Stock Exchange, marking a milestone for the nascent crypto sector. The ProShares fund, up 2.6%, is the first ETF that offers exposure to bitcoin , a virtual asset that has only existed since 2009. The offering from ProShares comes after a number of proposals to launch a bitcoin ETF that were rejected by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Comments in the summer from SEC Chairman Gary Gensler, suggesting that he might be receptive to approving an ETF that was pegged to futures contracts, paved to way for fund providers to propose a futures-linnked ETF. Gensler has said that futures offer investors greater protections than a fund that is linked to bitcoin directly. Futures are derivative financial contracts that provide investors exposure to price moves in an underlying asset. However, the value of futures contracts sometimes diverge from the underlying asset, which is one of a number of criticisms of a bitcoin futures ETF.
STOCKS
Commercial Observer

The U.S. Multifamily Market Roars Back – What’s the Outlook?

The apartment industry endured a deep cut, but has experienced a fast recovery, evidenced in the considerable improvement in fundamentals. The ongoing rebound is downright astounding in many markets, which are seeing double-digit annual growth rates in areas that are making up for lost time. Michael Cohen, vice president of...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Private Equity
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Commercial Observer

Trez Capital Expands Bridge Lending Business With UBS Hire

After a more than seven-year run at UBS, Justin Driscoll was drawn to tackle a new challenge as part of Trez Capital’s initiative to bolster its bridge-lending platform from coast to coast. Driscoll recently started his new role as managing director of Trez’s real estate bridge financing program and is...
BUSINESS
Commercial Observer

Banks, Awash In Capital, Face A Competitive Lending Environment In CRE

With certain commercial real estate sectors thriving and others fighting for their future, the status of CRE bank lending has seen more than its share of fluctuations since the start of the pandemic. Partner Insights spoke with Chris Niederpruem, Managing Director, Head of Real Estate Finance for CIT, to learn how bank lending has been affected by recent world events, and where it stands today.
REAL ESTATE
cineuropa.org

MIA asks: What are the realities and hopes for equity investment?

The recent MIA panel entitled “Equity Investment: Dreams, Reality and Hopes. Where Is the Money the Sector Needs Today?” was moderated by Alexandra Lebret, managing director of the European Producers Club, who mentioned that the most important subject to tackle was how equity investors can meet the sector’s needs by providing real cash to finance high-budget productions, and cover development or gap expenses.
MARKETS
coinspeaker.com

Investment Strategies: Beginners’ Guide

There are several types of investment strategies to consider based on goals, risk tolerance, and future needs of capital. In this guide, we will have a deeper look at the most popular one. When it comes to making investments, a lot of factors are considered before a decision is reached....
MARKETS
Zacks.com

Applying A Barbell Investment Strategy To Protect Against Stagflation

Since last Friday's jobs report (10/8), the US Treasury yield curve has been flattening, with short-term yields (1 to 5-year notes) floating higher while longer-duration bond yields tumbling. The September jobs report intensified stagflation fears with outsized monthly wage increases (one of the stickiest inflation gauges) coupled with decelerating jobs growth.
BUSINESS
Entrepreneur

What Makes Dubai the Most-Preferred Investment Landscape for Indian HNIs

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Where you invest your money matters, and specific regions may offer investors more than others opening opportunities to increase returns and gain a substantial footing. Dubai is proving to be one of those regions. An enticing city with so much diversity and potential, investors flock towards Dubai, looking for real estate that holds its value. With higher yields, favorable tax conditions, a vibrant culture, and visa opportunities linked directly to real estate investments, Atinirmal Ghansham Pagarani explains why Dubai is the most preferred investment landscape for Indian high net worth individuals (HNIs).
WORLD
Commercial Observer

Harbor Group Seals CBS Building Buy With $558M CMBS Financing

“The address is CBS” was once the television network’s slogan. Now, the CBS Building’s location at 51 West 52nd Street is also the address of the latest mega-office financing to close in New York City. Harbor Group International (HGI) just closed on its $760 million acquisition of the trophy office...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWLP

Economic experts see payoff from equity investments

With the Legislature and local governments beginning to make decisions on how to spend billions of dollars in federal relief funding, two economic experts on Thursday urged policymakers to be mindful of equity as they chart a path forward for recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.
BOSTON, MA
GlobeSt.com

3650 REIT Invests in Apartment Transactions Worth $1.2B

The multifamily housing market in the Southeast and Sun Belt regions remain supply constrained, according to 3650 REIT. And because many investors and renters would agree, 3650 co-founder and managing partner Jonathan Roth said his fund’s first major transactions from 3650’s preferred equity investment program have been made in those areas.
REAL ESTATE
bostonrealestatetimes.com

Park View Investments announces launch of new Opportunity Zone REIT

BOSTON–With the news of potential hikes in tax rates and capital gains rates in particular dominating the news, a new qualified opportunity fund launched by Boston-based Park View Investments is attracting the attention of tax conscious investors. Park View Investments, an investment firm specializing in Opportunity Zone Funding and Investments,...
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy