Carroll County, TN

Carroll County Sheriff’s Reports

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDomestic Assault — Rebecca Jean Evans, 45, of 2225 State Route 77, Atwood, was charged with domestic assault following an Oct. 1 incident at her residence. Deputy Nick Roberts reported that he responded to a domestic call at Evans’ residence and spoke with her father, who said his daughter told him he needed to leave the house, and when he told her not to speak to her father like that, she attacked him, punching him in the face and causing a minor cut on his nose. The father said he defended himself when Evans attacked him. A witness at the scene confirmed the father’s story and added that Evans appeared to be under the influence of alcohol.

