Margaretville's Flores scores five in shutout victory

Here are the highlights from Friday's night’s high school sports action. Jackson Trudgeon, Madison Edgewood: The receiver caught six passes for 149 yards and two touchdowns in Edgewood’s 41-0 shutout of Evansville. He caught a 57-yard TD in the first quarter and a 34-yarder in the second. The effort brought Trudgeon, a preferred walk-on commit to the University of Wisconsin, to 22 touchdown catches on the season and over 1,400 receiving yards. His quarterback, Joe Hartlieb, completed 14 of 18 passes for 224 yards and four touchdowns.

MADISON, WI ・ 12 DAYS AGO