Margaretville's Flores scores five in shutout victory

By The Daily Star, Oneonta, N.Y.
northwestgeorgianews.com
 8 days ago

Oct. 12—Margaretville's Marisol Flores had five goals and two assists to lead the Blue Devils to a 9-0 girls soccer victory over Davenport at home Monday. Natalia Herrera scored twice and had an assist for Margaretville. Olivia Suyama and Marley Eignor also scored for the Blue Devils, while Bailee Herrel had a pair of assists. Kayla Clark earned the shutout for Margaretville, while Davenport's Cadence Santiago made seven saves.

