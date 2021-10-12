CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Axios Pro Rata

By Dan Primack
Axios
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrivate equity firms are sitting on the sidelines when it comes to vaccine mandates for portfolio companies, despite often requiring shots for their own employees. Why it matters: Private equity employs around 7% of all American workers, and is represented in almost every industry and geography, which means that PE vax mandates could have a significant impact on the public health.

www.axios.com

Comments / 0

Related
Axios

Axios Future

Send feedback, tips and — why not — more reasons why I'd be a terrible umpire to bryan.walsh@axios.com. 🚨 On Thursday at 11am ET, I'll be moderating a virtual panel on machine learning and national security at Labelbox Accelerate. Register here. Today's Smart Brevity count: 1,655 words or about 6...
NETFLIX
Axios

Axios Capital

An energy crisis around the world is hitting households and manufacturers that were already struggling to recover from the global pandemic. Why it matters: This is something of a perfect storm of crises. It features supply shortages, especially from China; inflation; slowing growth; labor shortages; Russia’s continued geopolitical muscle-flexing; and, of course, the fear that the world will burn to a crisp.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Axios

Axios Closer

Seniors will see the steepest jump in their Social Security payments in 40 years, the government said today — a boost that affects one in five American households. Why it matters: A worker shortage is pushing up wages alongside rising costs. But those who don't work only feel the higher expenses, so the government is playing catchup with the pandemic-era inflation surge.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tpg Capital#Meritech Capital Partners#Bessemer Venture Partners#Axios Pro Rata#American#Pe#Covid#Labor#Plantation#Bfd
Axios

Axios Markets

The consensus calls for 488,000 new jobs (there were 235,000 in August), and for the unemployment rate to ease to 5.1%, from 5.2%. The stock market roller coaster ride this week was real, Axios' Courtenay Brown writes. Why it matters: This year was on pace to notch a rare milestone:...
STOCKS
Daily Mail

Take that, Bezos! Morgan Stanley predicts Elon Musk will become a TRILLIONAIRE with exponential growth of SpaceX, which currently makes up less than 17% of his $241.4 billion net worth

Elon Musk, who recently supplanted his galactic rival Jeff Bezos as the world's richest man, will add another bragging right over the Amazon founder as financial experts predict the Tesla boss will become the first trillionaire due to the exponential growth of SpaceX. In a note titled 'SpaceX Escape Velocity...
INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Ensemble Health Partners to raise up to $649 million in planned IPO

Ensemble Health Partners Inc. set terms for its initial public offering on Tuesday, with plans to offer 29.5 million shares, priced at $19 to $22 each. The company would raise $649 million at the top of that range, at a valuation of $1.2 billion. The company has applied to list on Nasdaq, under the ticker "ENSB.' Goldman Sachs, BofA Securities, Deutsche Bank and Guggenheim are lead underwriters in a team of 12 banks working on the deal. "Ensemble Health Partners is a leading provider of technology-enabled revenue cycle management ("RCM") solutions for health systems, including hospitals and affiliated physician groups," the company says in its prospectus.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Axios

Axios Login

One final reminder to join Axios' Sara Kehaulani Goo and me today at 12:30pm ET for a virtual event examining the current inequities within hiring practices, product development and machine learning in the tech industry today. Guests include Girls Who Code CEO Tarika Barrett and TechEquity Collaborative co-founder and CEO...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Private Equity
NewsBreak
CVS
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Venture Capital
Country
Egypt
MarketWatch

Informatica sets terms for it IPO, to raise up to $928 million

Informatica Inc. has set IPO terms for its initial public offering, as the California-based data management software company looks to raise up to $928.0 million. The company is offering 29.0 million shares in the IPO, which is expected to price between $29 and $32 a share. With 229.6 million Class A shares and 44.1 million Class B-1 shares expected to be outstanding after the IPO, the pricing could value the company at up to $8.76 billion. The stock is expected to list on the NYSE under the ticker symbol "INFA." Goldman Sachs and J.P. Morgan are the lead underwriters. The company recorded a net loss of $36.3 million on revenue of $675.5 million during the six months ended June 30, after a loss of $102.8 million on revenue of $619.3 million in the same period a year ago. The company is looking to go public at a time that the Renaissance IPO ETF has rallied 10.4% over the past three months while the S&P 500 has gained 3.3%.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

AirSculpt Technologies sets IPO price range at $15 to $17 a share

AirSculpt Technologies Inc. on Wednesday could raise about $160 million in its upcoming initial public offering, based on the midpoint of its estimated price range of $15 to $17 a share and 10 million shares in the offering. The company will raise about $26.6 million by offering 1.56 million shares, and selling shareholders will draw in $143.4 million of the total proceeds. AirSculpt Technologies will have 55.4 million shares outstanding after it goes public, with a market cap of $886 million based on a share price of $16. AirSculpt, which specializes in fat removal through a minimally invasive process, reported net income of $16.7 million on revenue of $61 million in the six months ended June 30, compared to a net loss of $908,000 and revenue of $22.1 million in the year-ago period. Vesey Street Capital Partners will own 47% of the company once it goes public, according to its IPO prospectus. Morgan Stanley, Piper Sandler and SVB Leerink are the lead underwriters out of five banks working on the deal.
MARKETS
Cheddar News

Digital Asset Marketplace Bakkt Launches on NYSE Via SPAC Merger

Cryptocurrency and other digital assets platform Bakkt debuted on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday. CEO Gavin Michael joined Cheddar to talk about the decision behind launching an IPO and why a SPAC merger was the ideal route for the company. "We just found that it gave us more certainty over the funding objectives that we were trying to achieve by going public," he said.
MARKETS
Axios

Axios What's Next

2021's holiday shopping ritual? It's hard to tell what store shelves will hold — virtually or in the real world — but brace yourself for plenty of frustration and disappointment, as Joann Muller reports. Today's What's Next reader photo comes from Shainna Alipon, a student at the University of Nevada,...
SHOPPING
Axios

Telsa on track for strong Q3 earnings report following record deliveries

Tesla is likely on track for another strong earnings report after logging record deliveries as the company appears to be weathering the storm of the global chip shortage. What's next: The electric automaker will report third-quarter earnings this evening after markets close. Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives, in a note,...
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

Verizon Loses 68,000 Pay TV, Adds 98,000 Broadband Subscribers

Verizon lost 68,000 net pay TV subscribers for its FiOS consumer video service in the third quarter, compared with a loss of 62,000 in the second quarter and 61,000 in the year-ago period, the telecom giant said on Wednesday. The company has in the past often cited “the ongoing shift from traditional linear video to over-the-top offerings” as a key driver of video subscriber declines. Verizon, led by CEO Hans Vestberg, gained 98,000 consumer broadband internet subscribers, compared with 139,000 in the year-ago period that was boosted by the coronavirus pandemic. The telecom giant has been shifting its video focus away from FiOS...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy