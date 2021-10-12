CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanye West Puts Cody Ranch for Sale; Is This Goodbye for Good?

 8 days ago
It has been a great run, but it looks like eccentric billionaire and musician, Kanye West, is putting Wyoming in his rearview mirror. Yesterday (October 11th, 2021), Cody Enterprise reported that the rapper had put his Cody ranch, nicknamed West Lake Ranch, up for sale. This news is coming less than a month after it was reported that West had put multiple commercial properties for sale. The seven properties are being listed at 3.2 million dollars.

rolling out

Kanye West’s new name and haircut creates chatter and jokes (photo)

Kanye West is officially turning the page and starting a new chapter in his life by legally changing his name and rocking, um, an interesting new haircut. A Los Angeles Superior Court granted the rap renegade’s petition to change his name to a single syllable on Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, without a hearing. The “Jesus Walks” rapper is now known by his long-recognized nickname “Ye” that simultaneously eliminates his middle and last names, Omari and West, respectively, according to The New York Times.
Washington Examiner

Goodbye, Kanye West: Rapper changes name to Ye

Kanye West , the Grammy award-winning artist and failed 2020 presidential candidate, officially changed his name to Ye, according to a Monday ruling by a Los Angeles Superior Court judge. The 44-year-old artist, known legally as Kanye Omari West, was granted the change despite containing neither a middle or last...
Variety

Kanye West Performs Short Set in Creepy Mask at Wedding in Venice

Kanye West made a surprise performance at a wedding in Venice, Italy, on Saturday, performing two of his classics as well as the live debut of two songs from his recent “Donda” album, along with some other songs. According to social media reports, he wore a creepy, almost Michael Myers-like mask that muffled his vocals. West has apparently been wearing the masks all over Europe in the past few days, as other photos posted online (below) apparently showed him wearing them in Berlin and Sweden. As noted by TMZ and Complex, the wedding was for D’Estree founder Geraldine Guiotte and Tiffany...
Laredo Morning Times

Kanye West Puts Monster Lake Ranch in Wyoming on the Market for $11M

Kanye West made headlines in 2019, when he set his sights on thousands of acres of land in Wyoming. However, just two years after he purchased a couple of massive Wyoming ranches, the rapper may be less enamored with the Cowboy State. He’s placed one of the properties—known as Monster Lake Ranch—back on the market for $11 million, TMZ reported.
therealdeal.com

Kanye West looks to sell sprawling Wyoming ranch

Cody, Wyoming, may soon lose its most famous resident. Kanye West has listed his 3,800-acre ranch outside the town, asking $11 million for the sprawling property, the Daily Mail reported. It’s known as Monster Ranch for the massive trout stocked in its 180-acre lake. The listing comes less than a...
architecturaldigest.com

Kanye West Lists Wyoming Ranch For $11 Million

Less than a month after purchasing a beachfront Malibu home, Kanye West has listed one of his two Wyoming ranches, Daily Mail reports. The “All of the Lights” rapper and Yeezy designer is asking $11 million for the 3,800+ acre property that he purchased in 2019 his with now ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.
Footwear News

Kanye Puts $11 Million Ranch and Business Properties in Wyoming Up for Sale

Kanye West has placed his business properties and ranch in Cody, Wyo., up for sale. The Yeezy designer has listed his ranch, formerly named Monster Lake Ranch, for $11 million as of this week. According to the DBW Realty listing, the six square miles of property include a lodge, horse facility, corrals, go-kart track and lakes. The rapper bought the ranch in 2019; though it’s unknown how much he paid for it, per Wyoming law, the property was originally listed for $13.3 million. Before the ranch was for sale, West previously listed seven of his Cody commercial properties as well. The Cody...
107.9 Jack FM

Kanye West Selling Multiple Cody, Wyoming Properties

Since the release of his tenth studio album titled DONDA (after his late mother), Kanye West has jumped back into the spotlight once again. Although he has spent less time in the Cowboy State, it appears he is still doing business here. According to a recent article posted by Cowboy...
HollywoodLife

Kanye West ‘Seeing Kids A Lot More’ As He & Kim Kardashian Are ‘Communicating Better’

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are on better terms thanks to Kris Jenner, the source also spilled EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife. Kanye West, 44, has been spending more time with his four kids amid his split from Kim Kardashian, 40. “Kanye and Kim have been communicating better than they have in months….He’s been seeing the kids a lot more, too,” an insider spilled to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Because of this, they’re spending more time together. They’re finally in a good place,” they also added.
107.9 Jack FM. Breaking the mold and playing what we want along with delivering you the latest local news for Casper, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

