Application period for LIHEAP program open to all residents of Hamilton County

By: KDKA-TV News Staff HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – Applications are open for the annual Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP. The federally funded program has been extended and is open from Oct. 18 to May 6. “LIHEAP helps some of the commonwealth’s most vulnerable citizens – children, older Pennsylvanians, people with disabilities, and low-income families – make ends meet and keep their home safe through the winter. I encourage anyone who may need help, or anyone who has loved ones or neighbors who could benefit from this program, to apply for LIHEAP today,” said Department of Human Services Acting Secretary Meg Snead. Because of money through the federal American Rescue Plan Act, the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services is able to provide increased LIHEAP benefits for the 2021-22 season. The minimum grant is bumping from $200 to $500, and the maximum is going from $1,000 to $1,500. For those who need a LIHEAP crisis grant — which is for people who meet the poverty limits and are in jeopardy of having their heat turned off — the grant maximum is doubling to $1,200. You can learn more about LIHEAP here and apply online or by phone at 1-866-550-4355.

HARRISBURG, PA ・ 21 HOURS AGO