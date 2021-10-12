CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton County, TN

Application period for LIHEAP program open to all residents of Hamilton County

By Angela Kim
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you're struggling to pay the household bills, you could get some financial assistance for your heat and energy bills. The month of October is bringing a new start for families, specifically when it comes to a grant cycle known as LIHEAP. “We have a grant year and our grant...

CBS Pittsburgh

Applications Open For LIHEAP With Increased Benefits

By: KDKA-TV News Staff HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – Applications are open for the annual Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP. The federally funded program has been extended and is open from Oct. 18 to May 6. “LIHEAP helps some of the commonwealth’s most vulnerable citizens – children, older Pennsylvanians, people with disabilities, and low-income families – make ends meet and keep their home safe through the winter. I encourage anyone who may need help, or anyone who has loved ones or neighbors who could benefit from this program, to apply for LIHEAP today,” said Department of Human Services Acting Secretary Meg Snead. Because of money through the federal American Rescue Plan Act, the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services is able to provide increased LIHEAP benefits for the 2021-22 season. The minimum grant is bumping from $200 to $500, and the maximum is going from $1,000 to $1,500. For those who need a LIHEAP crisis grant — which is for people who meet the poverty limits and are in jeopardy of having their heat turned off — the grant maximum is doubling to $1,200. You can learn more about LIHEAP here and apply online or by phone at 1-866-550-4355.
Application process open for Pennsylvania’s home heating assistance program

HARRISBURG, PA – The application process for Pennsylvania’s Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) opened Monday. Department of Human Services acting Secretary Meg Snead and Public Utility Commission Chair Gladys Brown Dutrieuille encouraged “vulnerable” residents – including seniors, low income families with children and those with disabilities – to apply for assistance on their heating bills as temperatures drop.
Wrcbtv.com

Hamilton County Commissioners clash over new proposed districts

Hamilton County Commissioners continued their weeks-long discussions Wednesday into redrawing commissioners' districts. At least three commissioners, David Sharpe; Katherlyn Geter and Warren Mackey, said they would not be supporting the maps that are proposed now. "Just an array of issues that say we need more time to study these maps,"...
Hamilton County residents give input on redistricting at Tuesday hearing

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A hearing on Tuesday night at the Greater Second Missionary Baptist Church provided Hamilton County residents with more information on the redistricting process, giving them the opportunity to share their input. The state received an “F” grade on openness for the last redistricting process. The hearing was...
