Welding is a hobby for some and a career for others. It can simply be a means to an end, some ancillary tool for an artist or a fabricator used to flesh out their vision; or striking an arc can be the entire reason you wake up every morning, stoked to head out to your rig, your shop, or your job. No matter how you use it or how often you use it, possessing the power to join metals feels special. It’s easy to become obsessed with playing with fire.

