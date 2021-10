UTICA — The Oneida County Board of Legislators is considering a 2022 budget and capital plan that has no increase in the property-tax levy for the ninth consecutive year. “One zero is hard enough, but nine straight, including two during a pandemic, is an accomplishment I am very proud of,” Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente, Jr. said. “We have been able to do this by controlling discretionary spending, creating efficiencies and through unique revenue sources like the Oneida Nation agreement.”

ONEIDA COUNTY, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO