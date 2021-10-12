CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Food-Delivery Platforms Now Serving Ads

stockxpo.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFood-delivery platforms have long expected merchants to pay a hefty tab for their services. Lately, they are asking merchants to bid for extra love. On Tuesday DoorDash DASH 2.26% formally launched its advertising platform, including homepage banners and sponsored listings distinct from its tiered commission offerings for merchants. Not all of its ads are new. The company says it has been doing restaurant-funded promotions for about two years now and banner ads for about a year. But sponsored listings, which it is calling “the centerpiece” of its ads offerings, were rolled out for self-service this month.

stockxpo.com

Comments / 0

Related
pharmaceutical-technology.com

Pharmapack 2021: Gerresheimer with Innovative SensAIR Platform for a Drug Delivery Device for Biologics

With SensAIR, Gerresheimer presents an innovative platform for on-body drug delivery which can deliver drugs of higher viscosity, such as monoclonal antibodies (mAb). The aim is to provide patients with the best possible support in the subcutaneous delivery of large-volume biologics. The easy-to-use SensAIR On-Body Drug Delivery Device enables patients...
TECHNOLOGY
CNET

Instacart buys Caper AI for smart grocery carts

Instacart is buying Caper AI, maker of smart grocery carts, for $350 million in cash and stock. In a Tuesday release, Instacart said it expects to integrate Caper's technology into not only the Instacart app but also those of its retail partners. The purchase is the latest in Instacart's expansion into retailer platform investments.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
AFP

Spotify teams up with Shopify to allow in-app merch purchases

Canadian e-commerce giant Shopify announced Wednesday a partnership with music streaming giant Spotify that will allow in-app sales of artists' merchandise. In a statement, Shopify said musicians would be able to connect their Shopify store directly to their Spotify profile, so listeners can buy merchandise on the same Spotify page where they can find their latest music.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dara Khosrowshahi
Advertising Age

Don’t be seduced by the siren song of retailer ad platforms

Last week, Lowe’s Home Improvement announced that it was joining the crowded list of retailers offering an advertising platform to brand marketers. Amazon may boast the most successful of these (arguably predatory) services, but Walgreens, Walmart, CVS, Kroger, Best Buy, and Home Depot are among the many players who have taken this route.
RETAIL
Aviation Week

Volocopter Demonstrates Delivery, Announces Mobile Platform Effort

Volocopter and logistics company DB Schenker conducted the first public demonstration of the VoloDrone heavy-lift unmanned cargo aircraft at the ITS World Congress in Hamburg on Oct. 12, and followed up by announcing plans for a mobile takeoff and landing platform for the cargo aircraft. The... Subscription Required. Volocopter Demonstrates...
TECHNOLOGY
verdictfoodservice.com

Delivery Hero to acquire hugo’s food and grocery delivery business

German delivery app Delivery Hero has agreed to acquire hugo’s food delivery and quick commerce business in Central America and the Caribbean. Established in 2017, hugo operates in more than 40 cities across six countries, including Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, Nicaragua, Jamaica and the Dominican Republic. The hugo app is...
BUSINESS
WWD

Sephora Is Now Offering 2-Hour Delivery

Click here to read the full article. Sephora is expanding its same-day delivery possibilities with a new two-hour delivery option. The beauty retailer said almost half of its customers in a client survey said same-day delivery was one of their top three delivery methods.More from WWDAbse-èl RTW Spring 2022Backstage at Dior Resort 2022Photos of Cynthia Erivo as Aretha Franklin in National Geographic's 'Genius: Aretha' Series Shoppers will be able to place orders online, and in-store Sephora beauty advisers will fulfill them and send them to be delivered via courier. The service costs $6.95. Orders placed before 4 p.m. in most cities and...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dow Jones Company#Restaurants#Uber Technologies#Food Drink
verdictfoodservice.com

China imposes $533m fine on food delivery company Meituan

China’s State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) has imposed a penalty of $533m on food-delivery company Meituan for antitrust violations. The company was fined by the government watchdog after an investigation, where it was found to be involved in monopolistic practices, including forcing restaurants to sell their products exclusively through its app.
ECONOMY
martechseries.com

Online Ordering Platform ‘Dylish’ Offers Lowest Cost Delivery and Take-Out Service – Now Available Nationwide for Restaurants

Dylish helps restaurants save money and promote their brand with a full online package that includes a customized webpage, marketing materials, social media presence, customizable iOS and Android apps, QR codes, tablet and printer, delivery, and everything a restaurant needs to move food from kitchens to satisfied customers. Dylish has an expansive radius of delivery services that they are able to offer because they partner with 3rd party delivery companies. Dylish is available as a series of affordable monthly subscriptions, starting at only $49.
CELL PHONES
Engadget

Recommended Reading: Restaurants vs. food delivery apps

The pandemic has intensified the fight between food delivery apps and restaurants. High commissions and courier compensation are key issues, but now that these services have become an essential part of most restaurants' business these days, regulation or a massive update to the delivery app model is well overdue. Facebook...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Uber Eats
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Internet
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Marketing
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
France
Country
Spain
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Uber
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
IBTimes

Pandemic Saviors, Food Delivery Apps Now Under Fire

Meal delivery services became essential during the pandemic, when millions of Americans were under lockdown and restaurants were shut to visitors. But these days the platforms are increasingly finding themselves under fire, with politicians seeking to regulate the industry and restaurateurs accusing the likes of DoorDash, Grubhub and Uber Eats of freeloading. And they are looking for ways to do without them.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
techxplore.com

China fines food delivery giant Meituan for monopolistic behaviour

China has fined food delivery giant Meituan 3.4 billion yuan ($527 million) for monopolistic practices and ordered it to undertake a "comprehensive rectification", the market watchdog said Friday. Authorities have launched a crackdown on a range of homegrown tech behemoths—including Meituan, ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing and e-commerce titan Alibaba—for alleged...
ECONOMY
pymnts

Jokr Now Serving Alcohol in NYC With Its 15-Minute Delivery Service

Jokr, a grocery delivery firm, will now be delivering alcohol to New York City customers, Grocery Dive reported. Deliveries will be made in 15 minutes or less. Jokr will bring beer, hard seltzer and cider from several local and national brands, including Talea, Finback, Folksbier and KCBC, according to the report. It’s hoping the announcement drives more customers to use its service as it attempts to bolster its stature in the on-demand grocery market.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Axios

Philly considers capping food delivery fees

Philly is considering making permanent a 15% cap on food delivery fees that services like Grubhub, Uber Eats and DoorDash charge restaurants. Why it matters: The city's food industry was decimated by the pandemic, and recovering restaurants are facing thin profit margins. Many still rely on takeout orders and outdoor dining to stay afloat.
RESTAURANTS
theprescotttimes.com

Why is Chow Time Delivery getting local food businesses attention?

Chow Time is a food delivery service serving Prescott, AZ, and surrounding areas. We deliver your favorite restaurants right to your door or workplace and on your schedule. Owner of Chow Time Delivery. Anne Hammerle says:. 1. You support a local business to stay in business. 2. The money that...
PRESCOTT, AZ
notquitenigella.com

Ommi's Taiwanese Food Delivery

Ommi's Food is a Taiwanese business serving ready cooked heat at home Taiwanese meals. The prices are very reasonable and delivered frozen, ready cooked and easy to heat up. And not only does Ommi's deliver all over Sydney, it delivers all over Australia!. Omar Hsu is the chef behind Ommi's....
RESTAURANTS
foodmanufacturing.com

Do Good Foods Launches Platform to Upcycle Grocery Store Food Waste

BEDMINSTER, NEW JERSEY – The Kamine Family, an established pioneer with a 40-year history of building large-scale infrastructure projects nationwide, today announced the launch of Do Good Foods. Backed by a $169M investment from Nuveen, Do Good Foods is the first scalable solution to eliminating the 48 billion pounds of food waste generated by grocery stores each year. The company’s closed loop system collects foods such as fruits, vegetables, and meats, after human donations can occur, and upcycles them into a nutrient-dense animal feed to create sustainable animal protein.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
EatThis

This Is the Most Hated Fast-Food Chain In the World, New Data Shows

The court of public opinion that is Twitter can make or break just about anybody, fast-food giants included. Whether they're being praised for their latest product launches or criticized over the latest ad campaign, fast-food chains provoke some of the strongest reactions, both good and bad, on social media. The...
RESTAURANTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy