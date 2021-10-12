CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamie Lynn Spears Working On Tell-All Book

By Kayla Thomas
94.5 PST
94.5 PST
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Welcome to PopCrush's Daily Break! Here's a breakdown of today's hottest pop culture and lifestyle stories as heard on PopCrush Nights, airing across the country. Check out Cardi B officiating a wedding, Jamie Lynn Spears' new book and more, below. Jamie Lynn Spears To Release Tell-All Book. Jamie Lynn Spears...

wpst.com

