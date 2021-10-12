Violence and sexual offences in Birmingham student areas are higher than pre-Covid levels
Research by personal safety device, DoorJammer, has found that violence and sexual offences in key student areas of Birmingham are higher than pre-pandemic levels. Sexual offences and violence in Edgbaston, Selly Oak and Moseley had a higher monthly average across the first six months of lockdown when compared with a year prior to lockdown, despite the majority of students spending more time in their student accommodation, or going home.thetab.com
