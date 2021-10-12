Contrite Kadarius Toney Opens Up About His Lapse in Judgment

New York Giants receiver Kadarius Toney aspires to be a good person and a role model for younger people looking up to him. But during the thick of competition Sunday against Dallas, Toney's objective was momentarily lost when he threw a punch at Cowboys defender Damontae Kazee.

On Monday, Toney took to social media to offer a heartfelt apology for his behavior, which resulted in his ejection from a game that he had otherwise been starring in for the Giant, and which could lead to a hefty league-imposed fine.

"I felt like I needed to apologize to mainly everyone, because as far as little kids looking up to me and stuff like that, it’s not the example I want to set for them, you know what I’m saying?" Toney said Monday on a conference call with reporters.

"I feel like, everybody makes mistakes and stuff like that, but at the end of the day we always have to be accountable for our emotions and our actions also."

Toney confirmed that he met with Giants head coach Joe Judge about what happened, but he wouldn't detail what was said. He also declined to revisit what happened on the field that led to his losing his cool, calling it "just a one-time thing,” which he has to learn from.

Constant losing can take a toll on a team's psyche very quickly. But so far, the Giants haven't let losing change their approach, as head coach Joe Judge explains how he knows they're still locked in.

10 hours ago

But the odds are pretty strong that they'll only deploy one of Mike Glennon and Daniel Jones--when they host the Los Angeles Rams this weekend.

11 hours ago

The Giants opening injury report is a projection since the team held a walkthrough.

12 hours ago

“At the end of the day I know right from wrong,” Toney said. “I know it’s not boxing or hockey or anything else where you can just fight and stuff like that. At the end of the day I’ve gotta take I’ve gotta take responsibility for what I did and that’s just what it is. It was the wrong action, that’s just how I look at it.”

Judge, as is his wont, refused to say if the rookie would incur any discipline.

"I spoke to KT. I’m not going to speak for him right now, I know he put something out there already, but I like the way this guy has responded to a lot of things and I’m confident he’s going to respond the right way to this," Judge said.

Join the Giants Country Community

Listen and subscribe to the daily LockedOn Giants podcast .

LockedOn Giants podcast Subscribe and like the new LockedOn Giants YouTube Channel

Become a premium Fan Nation member and get access to all of Fan Nation’s premium content plus a subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click here for more information or to begin your free 30-day trial.