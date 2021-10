With “great regret” organizers have cancelled the Woodstock Invitational Luthiers Showcase, originally scheduled for October 22 – 24, 2021. They blame “the continuing coronavirus pandemic situation in the United States” for making it “obvious that to try and hold the Luthiers Showcase in October would be ill-advised. The health and safety of all must be our primary concern, and we would be unable to offer the full experience and quality presentation that the community has come to expect from WILS.”

