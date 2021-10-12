Braves pitching staff leading the way to NLDS wins

Atlanta Braves outfielder Jorge Soler is batting leadoff in Game 1 of the NLDS on Friday afternoon against right-hander Corbin Burnes and the Milwaukee Brewers. Soler is at the top of the order as the Braves are going with the same lineup they primarily used over the final two weeks of the regular season. Travis d'Arnaud is behind the plate and Charlie Morton is on the hill for Atlanta. Burnes gave up five earned runs in four innings back on July 30 in a start against the Braves.

MLB ・ 12 DAYS AGO