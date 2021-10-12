CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Braves pitching staff leading the way to NLDS wins

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCharlie Morton, Max Fried and Ian Anderson have allowed 2 runs this postseason in 17 innings pitched. The Braves have now shut out the Brewers in back-to-back games -- something no other team has done in the playoffs the last three seasons, besides Atlanta, which did it twice in 2020. In fact, the last time Atlanta allowed a Milwaukee run was 19 whole innings ago. FOX 5 Sports' Kelly Price reports from Truist Park after the Braves' Game 3 3-0 win.

Staff Predictions on the Atlanta Braves NLDS series

It’s that time of the year again. No, I am not talking about playoff baseball all around the MLB. I’m talking about predictions from some people who just love the game and like to say a few words and in reality, just hope to not be completely wrong at all their picks.
Rowdy Tellez, Corbin Burnes lead Brewers to NLDS Game 1 win over Braves

One mighty swing by Rowdy Tellez saved the day. His homer to right-center off Charlie Morton in the seventh inning generated both runs, and the pitching stood up throughout as the Milwaukee Brewers edged the Atlanta Braves, 2-1, in Game 1 of the National League Division Series at American Family Field on Friday.
Jorge Soler leading off for Braves in NLDS Game 1

Atlanta Braves outfielder Jorge Soler is batting leadoff in Game 1 of the NLDS on Friday afternoon against right-hander Corbin Burnes and the Milwaukee Brewers. Soler is at the top of the order as the Braves are going with the same lineup they primarily used over the final two weeks of the regular season. Travis d'Arnaud is behind the plate and Charlie Morton is on the hill for Atlanta. Burnes gave up five earned runs in four innings back on July 30 in a start against the Braves.
Ian Anderson
LEADING OFF: Braves make their pitch to close out Brewers

A look at what's happening around the majors on Tuesday:. Boosted by a sharp start from Ian Anderson, Braves pitchers have now thrown 19 straight scoreless innings against Milwaukee in the NL Division Series. Christian Yelich, Avisaíl García and the Brewers have lost two games in a row by identical...
One way the Atlanta Braves can exploit the Brewers in the NLDS

The Atlanta Braves are set to begin their October journey on Friday in Game 1 of the NLDS against the Milwaukee Brewers. It’s been four days without Atlanta Braves baseball, providing fans a painfully long wait to dissect this division series matchup with the NL Central-winning Milwaukee Brewers from just about every angle imaginable.
Eric Lauer pitching for Brewers versus Braves in NLDS Game 4

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Eric Lauer will start Game 4 of the NLDS on Tuesday versus right-hander Charlie Morton and the Atlanta Braves. The Brewers are reluctant to start Corbin Burnes on short rest, so Lauer is receiving the call on Tuesday. This is an elimination game, so the 26-year-old left-hander could see a quick hook if he gets off to a slow start. Lauer's last outing was against the Los Angeles Dodgers on October 1. He ended the regular season with a 3.19 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, and 117 strikeouts over 118 2/3 innings.
Braves win NLDS, headed to second-straight NLCS

With a 5-4 dramatic win over the Milwaukee Brewers at Truist Park, the Atlanta Braves are once again headed to the National League Championship Series. FOX 5 Sports' Cody Chaffins reports.
The Daily Chop: Braves grab 2-1 lead in NLDS, Pederson, Game 4, and more

Following their 3-0 victory over the Brewers on Monday, Braves headlines were understandably centered around the heroics of Joc Pederson. With pitching being so dominant for each team thus far in the series, a three-run blast to break a scoreless tie in the fifth inning became the defining moment. Beyond just Pederson, Atlanta got an outstanding start from Ian Anderson, clutch defense from Dansby Swanson, and impressive work from the entire bullpen. With their victory in Game 3, the Braves are well-positioned for a return to the NLCS.
Braves Level NLDS With Game Two Win

MILWAUKEE, WI (WSAU) — A solo home run from Austin Riley put the icing on the cake as Max Fried held down the Milwaukee offense in a 3-0 win to tie the NLDS at a game each. The Braves starter allowed three hits over six innings before turning the game over to a trio of relievers, who combined to allow three additional hits but no earned runs.
Battery Power: Joctober reigns as Braves take 2-1 lead on Brewers in NLDS

It was history for Joc Pederson, as he hit another pinch-hit home run to power the Braves to a 3-0 win over the Brewers in Monday’s Game 3 and a 2-1 series lead. In the latest Battery Power, Grant McAuley and Cory McCartney break down Pederson’s heroics after the Braves took advantage of a key decision from Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell. Plus, a strong performance on the mound by Ian Anderson, Dansby Swanson’s defense and potential Game 4 pitching matchups, along with more of what went right, what went wrong and what’s next for Atlanta in the series.
Atlanta Braves
Brewers beat Braves, lead NLDS after Game 1

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Brewers won the opening game of the NL Division Series over the Atlanta Braves on Friday, Oct. 8. Rowdy Tellez plated the game's first runs – a two-run home run to center field in the seventh inning scored Avisail Garcia, who reached base after being hit by a pitch.
