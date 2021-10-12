Braves pitching staff leading the way to NLDS wins
Charlie Morton, Max Fried and Ian Anderson have allowed 2 runs this postseason in 17 innings pitched. The Braves have now shut out the Brewers in back-to-back games -- something no other team has done in the playoffs the last three seasons, besides Atlanta, which did it twice in 2020. In fact, the last time Atlanta allowed a Milwaukee run was 19 whole innings ago. FOX 5 Sports' Kelly Price reports from Truist Park after the Braves' Game 3 3-0 win.www.fox5atlanta.com
Comments / 0