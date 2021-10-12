CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carter Glade and Kalen Bull bring thrills to Lifetime's 'Her Boyfriend's Deadly Secret'

fox5atlanta.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLifetime is airing another new chilling tale just in time for Halloween. Stars of 'Her Boyfriend's Deadly Secret' Carter Glade and Kalen Bull talk about their time on set and more about the movie.

www.fox5atlanta.com

PopSugar

Watch There's Someone Inside Your House Star Sydney Park Break Down Her Thrilling Fight Scene

Netflix's new teen slasher film is making a star out of Sydney Park. The 23-year-old actress stars in There's Someone Inside Your House, which is based on Stephanie Perkins's 2017 horror novel about the graduating class at Osborne High School being targeted by a masked killer on the loose who's exposing their biggest secrets. Park, who plays heroine Makani Young, sat down with Netflix Film Club for a technical breakdown of her epic fight scene where her character encounters the movie's killer and almost becomes their next victim.
MOVIES
bravotv.com

Sutton Stracke's Boyfriend Michael Broke Up with Her Over Valentine's Weekend

Sutton Stracke had some news to share about her current relationship status during Part 1 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 11 reunion. Sutton confirmed that she and her boyfriend, Michael, had parted ways earlier this year. "Sutton, you and your boyfriend Michael broke up, unfortunately," reunion host Andy Cohen noted to the group during the episode, which aired on October 13. "What happened?"
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Yumi's Cells Episode 8 Release Date and Time, Preview: Kim Go Eun's Love Cell Discovers Ahn Bo Hyun's Secret? Yumi's Ex-Boyfriend Triggers A Painful Memory

KDrama & KPop Writer Bea is a Journalism graduate with a strong love for Kpop and Kdrama. Yumi's Cells is a cell-based psychological romance drama based on a hit webtoon about an ordinary office worker named Yumi. The series tells the perspective of the protagonist's brain cells that control her thoughts, feelings, and movements. For the first time in the history of Korean dramas, Yumi’s Cells will be produced using a new format that combines live-action and 3D animation, piquing interest from viewers all around the world.
TV & VIDEOS
Lawrence Post

Two sisters open their mother’s casket to find a stranger dressed up in their mother’s clothes

Two sisters were already in a state of grief as they were reeling from the loss of their beloved mother. But they found their heartache compounded when they could not even tell where their mother’s body was for a while because of a horrible mixup. The two sisters arrived at the funeral home for their mother’s viewing on September 7, 2021. However, when they opened their mother’s casket, they could not even recognize the dead body inside.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Popculture

'Cosby Show' Kid Marries After Divorce and Paternity Battle With Ex 'RHOA' Star's Husband

The Cosby Show star Keshia Knight-Pulliam is a married woman. Pulliam is most-known as Rudy Huxtable as the fictional daughter of "America's Favorite Dad" Bill Cosby on the highly successful NBC sitcom, which ran for eight seasons. Pulliam has had a rough few years. She famously married former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Ed Hartwell, a former NFL star who was married to Lisa Wu. Pulliam and Hartwell shocked fans by announcing their surprise New Year's Eve wedding in 2016. Months later, after announcing their pregnancy, Hartwell began denying the paternity of their unborn daughter, Ella Grace. A paternity test would prove otherwise but the battle ensued.
NFL
Fox News

Leni Klum joins dad Seal on red carpet in rare appearance

Leni Klum accompanied her dad, Seal, on the red carpet in a rare family outing. The 17-year-old aspiring model walked the red carpet with the musician, 58, for the premiere of the film "The Harder They Fall." The film was written and directed by Seal's (real name Henry Olusegun Adeola Samuel) brother, Jeymes Samuel.
CELEBRITIES
nickiswift.com

A Famous Actor Who Went To School With Meghan Markle Reveals What She Is Really Like

Before becoming the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle initially rose to prominence through her time in Tinseltown. Starring as Rachel Zane in USA Network's "Suits," the former actor appeared in the show's first seven seasons before uprooting her life for royalty. She has also made appearances in prominent programs such as "90210," "CSI: NY," and "CSI: Miami," along with film appearances in "Get Him to the Greek" and "Horrible Bosses."
CELEBRITIES
enstarz.com

Brian Laundrie's Sister Unknowingly Spills Strong Proof Family Knows His Whereabouts

Brian Laundrie's sister gave information that contradicted the family's initial statement. As the search for Laundrie intensifies, more questionable details about his disappearance started to emerge. This time, his sister's previous claims put the family's story under suspicion. On September 17, Laundrie's sister Cassandra spoke to ABC's "Good Morning America"...
FLORIDA STATE
Mashed

Here's What Travis Barker Really Eats In A Day

With their "Food Diaries: Bite Size" web series, Harper's BAZAAR gets all the dirt on what a typical day of eating looks like for many different celebrities, from musicians like Grimes to actresses like Awkwafina. The daily run-down looks dramatically different from person to person, with some favoring home-cooking while others dine out all the time, some preferring structured plans where they eat similar things on a regular basis and others approaching their daily nourishment with a more spontaneous attitude. One of the latest stars to share their typical diet is drummer Travis Barker, who most will know best from his many years with the band Blink-182 — although some reality television lovers may recognize him as Kourtney Kardashian's boyfriend (via Us Weekly).
CELEBRITIES
AceShowbiz

Kelly Rowland Says She'll 'Never Understand' Why Her Recent Interaction With Jay-Z Went Viral

The former member of Destiny's Child and the 'Empire State of Mind' hitmaker come across each other when they attend 'The Harder They Fall' premiere in Los Angeles. AceShowbiz - Kelly Rowland was left baffled after her recent interaction with Jay-Z at "The Harder They Fall" premiere went viral. When addressing the matter, the former Destiny's Child member admitted that she will "never understand" what's the big deal about it.
CELEBRITIES

