Why Joaquin Phoenix Should Do Joker 2

If there’s one phenomenal actor who should’ve won an Oscar decades ago, it’s Joaquin Phoenix. In my opinion, that Best Supporting Actor Academy Award should’ve gone to him back when he played Commodus in Gladiator. For real, he and Russell Crowe were the two key ingredients in that recipe that made for one awesome movie. Now we’ve seen incredible movie villains, but how many have we seen that are so twisted and deplorable? Better yet, how many times do you see those kind of villains acted out so brilliantly? I can name a small few from the top of my head, but one of those villains is Commodus. What wasn’t about that character that we didn’t despise? He murdered his own father out of anger and jealousy, cared very little about the people of Rome, and even tried to woo his sister on several occasions. Seriously, that’s gross. Oh, but his gravest mistake was getting on the bad side of Maximus Decimus Meridius. Commodus took his family from him, so Maximus plunged his stiletto into his throat. Boy, what a satisfying death for a truly despicable villain.