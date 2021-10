(Bloomington, MN) -- Deputies in Bloomington are investigating after a body was found near Interstate-494. Officials say the unidentified body was discovered Friday afternoon in the 78-hundred block of Washington Avenue. Hennepin County Medical Examiner has the body and will confirm the cause of death, along with the victim's identity in the coming days. No further information is known at this time.

BLOOMINGTON, MN ・ 10 DAYS AGO