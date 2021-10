The Virginia Department of Elections wants to remind voters that witness signatures are required. on all absentee ballots being cast in the 2021 General Election. If a general registrar finds after examining a returned absentee ballot envelope that the witness signature is missing, the voter will be notified within three days after receipt in the registrar’s office that the ballot requires modification. The voter will have until noon on the third-day after the election (November 5, 2021) to correct their ballot in order for it to be counted.

ELECTIONS ・ 5 DAYS AGO